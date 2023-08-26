Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser

The Circle of Hope, Inc. Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita Valley’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness to breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the SCV fighting the disease.

Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. It promises to be a regal experience with the theme “A Royal Tea.” This year’s Tea will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center and catered by Salt Creek Grille.

Tables at A Royal Tea will be elaborately and uniquely decorated reflecting this year’s theme. From tables boasting regal splendor and elegance, to tables celebrating a play on royalty such as Elvis, the King of Rock ‘n Roll, the Queen Bees, the Los Angeles Kings and with tables decorated beyond your royal imagination. Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for a teatime Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar and brunch appetizers. Once inside for the main Tea Party luncheon and program, guests will enjoy sipping a variety of teas, live music and a traditional English Tea luncheon wtih pastries and desserts.

The fundraiser will also offer guest speakers, music, raffle and a silent auction with many exciting items up for bid. The annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness month’s 31 Days of Hope.

Last year because of the generosity of our community and those in attendance, Circle of Hope was able to reach its fundraising goal which enabled the organization to help many people in the SCV battling breast cancer, as well as other forms of cancer.

All funds raised stay in the community and support financial assistance for costs associated in paying for cancer medical bills for those who are unable to afford their lifesaving treatments, along with other supportive services, wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources, emotional support and classes and programs for those living with cancer, cancer survivors and families and caregivers. All services through Circle of Hope are offered free of charge.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $125 per person.

Seating is limited. Tea Sponsorships are also available. Tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information visit the website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, CA 91321.

