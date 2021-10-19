Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut

More than half of Los Angeles County residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, live in a community deemed highly exposed to impending and severe climate impacts, according to a study released Thursday by the County’s Chief Sustainability Office (CSO).
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is excited to announce that a series of Learn to Swim Scholarships will be made available for the Learn to Swim Program at Castaic Aquatic Center this upcoming Winter and Spring Season
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 175, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
A 67-yard touchdown from Saugus Centurions (7-1, 3-0) quarterback Brady Welch to running back Jacob Faraldo blew the gates open in the 42-7 win against the Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
SACRAMENTO – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. In fact, the chance of a teen being involved in a crash is highest during their first two years of driving.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.