Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut

The Great California ShakeOut, a statewide earthquake drill held annually for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies, will take place on Oct. 21, 2021, at 10:21 a.m.

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take this opportunity to evaluate family emergency preparedness plans.

The community is also urged to practice the following Drop, Cover and Hold On steps at home in the event of an earthquake:

– Move only as far as necessary to reach a safe place. Take cover under a sturdy desk or table, and hold onto it firmly.

– Be prepared to move with your shelter if the shaking shifts it around.

– Hold the position until the ground stops shaking and it is safe to move.

– Do not go to a doorway for safety – injury can occur from swinging doors.

For more earthquake safety and preparedness tips or to learn how to participate in The Great California ShakeOut, visit ShakeOut.org.

For more information on the City’s participation in the program, contact Emergency Management Analyst Roger Willcox at (661) 286-4093 or rwillcox@santa-clarita.com.

