Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.

The meeting will take place at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA, 91355.

The board will consider approving an agreement that will allow purchased WI-FI access points to be installed, which is imperative for district sites to have continued use of district Wi-Fi.

The board will also consider a contract between CUSD and Connect K12. In order to align with the implementation of electronic employee timesheets, eliminate payroll errors and increase efficiency for payroll processes, this contract will allow a seamless integration of electronic employee timesheets and LACOE’s BEST HCM payroll/personnel system. This is a two-year contract.

View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=47052.

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

