Oct. 21: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.

The collection event is a free and easy way to safely dispose of items that are too toxic to trash.

College of the Canyons Valencia campus is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Scroll below to see campus map.

For more information, visit the sanitation district’s website [here]. You may also scroll below to see flyer.

