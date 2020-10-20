Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting

Use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
The agenda can be viewed in its entirety below:
Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
October 21, 2020 7:00PM
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/IWvbHGqlf8E To provide public comment, email wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., October 21. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
I. Call to Order (5:30 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., October 21. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(2)) Significant exposure to litigation – one potential case
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel regarding possible exposure to litigation.
II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.5. Appointment of High School Principal (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of principal at Valencia High School.
II.B.6. Appointment of Director of Student Services (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Consideration of appointment of Director of Student Services.
III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of October 7, 2020, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of October 7, 2020.
IV.A. Recognition of 2020/21 Classified Employees of the Year
Speaker:
John-Anthony Muraki, Director of Classified Personnel
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Recognition of 2020/21 Classified Employees of the Year.
Rationale:
The District is honored to recognize outstanding classified employees for their commitment and hard work. Staff at each site selected honorees based on their exemplary service in promoting learning, respect, positive relationships, fairness, and a safe environment. The District recognizes the 2020/21 Classified Employees of the Year as presented on the attached list.
VI.A. Appointment of Valencia High School Principal
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present a candidate for the position of Principal at Valencia High School.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidate presented for the position of Valencia High School Principal.
VI.B. Appointment of Director of Student Services
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will present a candidate for the position of Director of Student Services.
Financial Impact:
Appropriate placement on the certificated management salary schedule.
Recommended Motion:
Approve candidate presented for the Director of Student Services.
VII. Public Comments
Quick Summary / Abstract:
To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., October 21. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Personal Protective Equipment Update
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An update will be given regarding the District’s personal protective equipment (PPE).
Education Code 35186 requires all school districts in California to file a Williams Uniform Complaint Quarterly Summary with the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the local Governing Board. No complaints were filed between April 1 and September 30, 2020.
IX.A. Selection of Governing Board’s Representative to the Personnel Commission
Speaker:
John-Anthony Muraki, Director of Classified Personnel
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The term of office of the Governing Board’s appointee to the Personnel Commission expires on December 1, 2020. The Governing Board will consider applicants for the position of Personnel Commissioner.
Rationale:
The term of office of the Governing Board’s appointee to the Personnel Commission expires on December 1, 2020. The Governing Board will consider applicants and announce the name of the intended appointee. A public hearing will be conducted at the November 18, 2020, Board meeting to provide stakeholders the opportunity to share their views regarding the intended appointee.
Recommended Motion:
Announce intended appointee to the Personnel Commission.
X. Consent Calendar
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time.
X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 20/21-7
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Personnel Report No. 20/21-7 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval.
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Courses are being recommended for adoption for use beginning in the 2020/21 school year.
Rationale:
Course Name: Foundations in Education II A/B
Grade: 9-12
Department: Career and Technical Education
This two-semester course will expand upon the tenants covered in Foundations of Education and allow pathway students to continue their exploration of the industry at local, state, and federal levels. The Education Capstone is a hybrid, online course designed to provide students with the academic and technical preparation to pursue high-skill, high-demand education careers. Students in this course will demonstrate their skills, while building a course portfolio of work, which will help prepare them to work in the field. Learners will study, apply, and practice the use of current technologies, effective teaching and learning strategies, the creation of an effective learning environment, and the creation of instructional opportunities for diverse learners and students with special needs. Students will be prepared to practice their skills and knowledge in a variety of educational settings. Mastery of standards will be through project-based learning, technical skills practice, and leadership development.
Course Name: Functional Reading
Grade: 9-12
Department: Special Education
This two-semester literacy course is designed to provide students with the ongoing skills necessary to be successful readers, allowing them to access their academic courses for a certification of completion and post-secondary life skills. The teacher will use several instructional settings: whole group, small group, individual, and pairs as part of the IEP process.
Course Name: Physical Education 1 A/B
Grade: 9
Department: Physical Education
This two-semester course is composed of activities from four of the eight areas included in the Physical Education Framework and Model Curriculum Standards. Students in this course will participate in, but will not be limited to: Team Sports, Rhythms and Dance, Aquatics/Swimming Fundamentals and Water Safety (Dry Land). In all activities covered in this course, students will receive instruction in the mechanics of body movement and the effects of physical activity upon dynamic health and lifelong fitness. Students will also receive instruction and training in hands-only CPR. Furthermore, this class will focus on activities that will prepare students for the California Physical Fitness Test.
Course Name: Physical Education 2 A/B
Grade: 10-12
Department: Physical Education
This two-semester course is composed of activities from four of the eight areas included in the Physical Education Framework and Model Curriculum Standards. Students in this course will participate in, but will not be limited to: Individual and Dual Sports, Self Defense and Combatives, Gymnastics and Tumbling. In all activities covered in this course, students will receive instruction in the mechanics of body movement and the effects of physical activity upon dynamic health and lifelong fitness.
Course Name: Transitional English
Grade: 9-12
Department: Special Education
This two-semester course is an English course designed to provide students with the ongoing skills necessary to complete the English requirements for a Certificate of Completion and post-secondary life skills. The teacher will use several instructional settings: whole group, small group, individual and pairs as part of the IEP process.
Course Name: Transitional Math
Grade: 9-12
Department: Special Education
This two-semester course is a math course designed to provide students with the ongoing skills necessary to complete the math requirements for a Certificate of Completion and post-secondary life skills. The teacher will use several instructional settings: whole group, small group, individual and pairs as part of the IEP process.
Course Name: STEM Lab – Building and Construction Trades
Grade: 11-12
Department: Practical Arts
This one-quarter course is a class offered at Bowman Continuation High School. The class is an introduction to in-demand careers in the STEM fields. The class offers students an introduction to these career fields in a low-stress environment. Students choose from three different modules – Construction Tech, Electrical, or Plumbing – and work with their peers in a number of learning situations (individually, pairs, or groups) to help further their understanding of these career fields.
Course Name: STEM Lab – Health Science and Medical Technology
Grade: 11-12
Department: Practical Arts
This one-quarter course is a class offered at Bowman Continuation High School. The class is an introduction to in-demand careers in the STEM fields. The class offers students an introduction to these career fields in a low-stress environment. Students choose from four different modules – Medical Imaging, Nursing, Pharmacology, or Emergency Medical Tech – and work with their peers in a number of learning situations (individually, pairs, or groups) to help further their understanding of these career fields.
Course Name: STEM Lab – Manufacturing and Product Design
Grade: 11-12
Department: Practical Arts
This one-quarter course is a class offered at Bowman Continuation High School. The class is an introduction to in-demand careers in the STEM fields. The class offers students an introduction to these career fields in a low-stress environment. Students choose from two different modules – Manufacturing Tech or Robotics and Automation – and work with their peers in a number of learning situations (individually, pairs, or groups) to help further their understanding of these career fields.
Recommended Motion:
Approve courses, as referenced above, for use beginning in 2020/21.
X.C.2. TalkingPoints Software Services and Support Agreement (Placerita Junior High School)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and TalkingPoints for implementation and licensing of TalkingPoints software for Placerita Junior High School for the 2020/21 school year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
After conducting a school-wide comprehensive needs assessment, evidence showed that many students in significant subgroups have families that speak languages other than English in the home. Therefore, school staff often need additional assistance with parent communication. Staff and school site council members agree that student achievement will improve with the addition of a parent communication tool that removes the language barrier between staff and parents.
The TalkingPoints product is a two-way, multi-lingual texting platform that allows for fast, accessible communication in multiple languages. A web application is used to send text messages to parents in their own languages as well as English. Parents can also reply in their own language which is then translated back into English for school staff. This allows teachers to communicate directly with parents in over 40 different languages.
Financial Impact:
$6,150.00 (Annual License Fee) for the 2020-21 school year to be paid from Placerita Junior High School School Plan for Student Achievement Title 1 Goal 4.5
Recommended Motion:
Approve the TalkingPoints Software Services and Support Agreement for Placerita Junior High School.
X.C.3. Flippen Group Training Confirmation Agreement, December 3-4, 2020, and Spring 2021
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Flippen Group is being contracted to provide Teacher Insights training at La Mesa Junior High School on December 3-4, 2020, and Campus TrAction Pac training in spring 2021.
Rationale:
Capturing Kids’ Hearts, developed by the Flippen Group, is implemented at numerous schools throughout the District and focuses on building positive school climate and culture. La Mesa Junior High School would like to continue implementing the program throughout their campus, which is already an award-winning Showcase school.
Financial Impact:
Training cost is $14,500.00 to be paid from the 2020-21 Title 1 Goal 2.2 allocation for La Mesa Junior High School.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Capturing Kids’ Hearts Campus by Design agreement at La Mesa Junior High School.
X.C.4. Revisions to School Plan for Student Achievement (Hart High School)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site council, and advisory committee conducted a comprehensive needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the fall of 2019 to develop objectives for their action plan.Analysis of the plans reveals necessary updates and revisions. The school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory council, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in June 2020. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plan of Hart High School for the 2020/21 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
Expenditures to be paid from 2019/20 funds reallocated into the 2020/21 School Plan for Student Achievement, Goal 4.4.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plan for Student Achievement for Hart High School.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the September 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in September 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the value of the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545 (b).
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.
1. Air compressor (QTY 1, Canyon High School)
2. Ice machine (QTY1, Hart High School)
3. Student desk (QTY 13, Placerita Junior High School)
4. Gas powered fan (QTY 2, Golden Valley High School)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session
Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
