Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting

Course Name: Foundations in Education II A/B Grade: 9-12 Department: Career and Technical Education This two-semester course will expand upon the tenants covered in Foundations of Education and allow pathway students to continue their exploration of the industry at local, state, and federal levels. The Education Capstone is a hybrid, online course designed to provide students with the academic and technical preparation to pursue high-skill, high-demand education careers. Students in this course will demonstrate their skills, while building a course portfolio of work, which will help prepare them to work in the field. Learners will study, apply, and practice the use of current technologies, effective teaching and learning strategies, the creation of an effective learning environment, and the creation of instructional opportunities for diverse learners and students with special needs. Students will be prepared to practice their skills and knowledge in a variety of educational settings. Mastery of standards will be through project-based learning, technical skills practice, and leadership development. Course Name: Functional Reading Grade: 9-12 Department: Special Education This two-semester literacy course is designed to provide students with the ongoing skills necessary to be successful readers, allowing them to access their academic courses for a certification of completion and post-secondary life skills. The teacher will use several instructional settings: whole group, small group, individual, and pairs as part of the IEP process. Course Name: Physical Education 1 A/B Grade: 9 Department: Physical Education This two-semester course is composed of activities from four of the eight areas included in the Physical Education Framework and Model Curriculum Standards. Students in this course will participate in, but will not be limited to: Team Sports, Rhythms and Dance, Aquatics/Swimming Fundamentals and Water Safety (Dry Land). In all activities covered in this course, students will receive instruction in the mechanics of body movement and the effects of physical activity upon dynamic health and lifelong fitness. Students will also receive instruction and training in hands-only CPR. Furthermore, this class will focus on activities that will prepare students for the California Physical Fitness Test. Course Name: Physical Education 2 A/B Grade: 10-12 Department: Physical Education This two-semester course is composed of activities from four of the eight areas included in the Physical Education Framework and Model Curriculum Standards. Students in this course will participate in, but will not be limited to: Individual and Dual Sports, Self Defense and Combatives, Gymnastics and Tumbling. In all activities covered in this course, students will receive instruction in the mechanics of body movement and the effects of physical activity upon dynamic health and lifelong fitness. Course Name: Transitional English Grade: 9-12 Department: Special Education This two-semester course is an English course designed to provide students with the ongoing skills necessary to complete the English requirements for a Certificate of Completion and post-secondary life skills. The teacher will use several instructional settings: whole group, small group, individual and pairs as part of the IEP process. Course Name: Transitional Math Grade: 9-12 Department: Special Education This two-semester course is a math course designed to provide students with the ongoing skills necessary to complete the math requirements for a Certificate of Completion and post-secondary life skills. The teacher will use several instructional settings: whole group, small group, individual and pairs as part of the IEP process. Course Name: STEM Lab – Building and Construction Trades Grade: 11-12 Department: Practical Arts This one-quarter course is a class offered at Bowman Continuation High School. The class is an introduction to in-demand careers in the STEM fields. The class offers students an introduction to these career fields in a low-stress environment. Students choose from three different modules – Construction Tech, Electrical, or Plumbing – and work with their peers in a number of learning situations (individually, pairs, or groups) to help further their understanding of these career fields. Course Name: STEM Lab – Health Science and Medical Technology Grade: 11-12 Department: Practical Arts This one-quarter course is a class offered at Bowman Continuation High School. The class is an introduction to in-demand careers in the STEM fields. The class offers students an introduction to these career fields in a low-stress environment. Students choose from four different modules – Medical Imaging, Nursing, Pharmacology, or Emergency Medical Tech – and work with their peers in a number of learning situations (individually, pairs, or groups) to help further their understanding of these career fields. Course Name: STEM Lab – Manufacturing and Product Design Grade: 11-12 Department: Practical Arts This one-quarter course is a class offered at Bowman Continuation High School. The class is an introduction to in-demand careers in the STEM fields. The class offers students an introduction to these career fields in a low-stress environment. Students choose from two different modules – Manufacturing Tech or Robotics and Automation – and work with their peers in a number of learning situations (individually, pairs, or groups) to help further their understanding of these career fields.