Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

On the agenda is a resolution approving the temporary realignment of the attendance boundaries for students living within the boundaries of the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School.

The item reads:

“Due to the closure of Santa Clarita Elementary, the open enrollment opportunities afforded former students, rolling dates for the new building construction at neighboring school sites, and the need for a completed demographic report before assigning new permanent boundaries, some areas of the District do not currently fall under the existing attendance boundaries for open school sites and require temporary boundary adjustment to provide clarity to current parents and students as to their assigned school for the year.

To address these concerns, it is recommended the immediate approval of a temporary realignment of the attendance boundaries for James Foster Elementary to absorb the attendance boundaries previously covered by Santa Clarita Elementary.

The students currently in the Santa Clarita Elementary attendance area will continue to attend their current schools. Students now located within James Foster Elementary’s new temporary attendance boundary that are interested in attending James Foster Elementary will be able to do so if they choose.”

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82780433176.

Webinar 827 8043 3176

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=45279

Like this: Like Loading...