Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
| Monday, Oct 20, 2025
susd

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

On the agenda is a resolution approving the temporary realignment of the attendance boundaries for students living within the boundaries of the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School.

The item reads:

“Due to the closure of Santa Clarita Elementary, the open enrollment opportunities afforded former students, rolling dates for the new building construction at neighboring school sites, and the need for a completed demographic report before assigning new permanent boundaries, some areas of the District do not currently fall under the existing attendance boundaries for open school sites and require temporary boundary adjustment to provide clarity to current parents and students as to their assigned school for the year.

To address these concerns, it is recommended the immediate approval of a temporary realignment of the attendance boundaries for James Foster Elementary to absorb the attendance boundaries previously covered by Santa Clarita Elementary.

The students currently in the Santa Clarita Elementary attendance area will continue to attend their current schools. Students now located within James Foster Elementary’s new temporary attendance boundary that are interested in attending James Foster Elementary will be able to do so if they choose.”

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82780433176.

Webinar 827 8043 3176

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=45279
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
College of the Canyons women's volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Library Express: Bringing Books, Technology, Imagination to Your Neighborhood
The Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city.
Ken Striplin | Library Express: Bringing Books, Technology, Imagination to Your Neighborhood
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Award-winning Western Music artist Dave Stamey returns to Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
