Oct. 21: Winners of SCAA 34th Art Classic at The MAIN

The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.

All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.

This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.

As Santa Clarita moves farther into 2024, a year that holds significant promise and change, community engagement has never been more crucial.

The city of Santa Clarita and SCV Pregnancy Center will host a Fall Parent Education Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.- noon at the Newhall Community Center 22421 Market St., Newhall, 91321.

William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Town Junction restaurant has announced a partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to raise funds for vital breast cancer screening services.

The winners of the Santa Clarita Artists Association 34th Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition will display their art at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, during the monthly SCAA meeting on Monday, Oct 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Get ready for a fun-filled night at the Egg Plantation on Saturday, Nov, 2 when Finally Family Homes hosts the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night

The Furry Tails, Happy Trails pet adoption event will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita.

Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.

Oct. 24: Small Business Council Mastering Business Finance Meeting Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council for a Mastering Your Business Finance meeting, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

State Reports Six Human Bird Flu Cases Now Confirmed in California The California Department of Public Health reports that a total of six human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All six cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nov 1: Enchanted: Expri-Mental at The MAIN The MAIN presents a show featuring Brady Glen, a magician and Nader Hanna, a hypnotist in a evening of whimsy, fun and mind reading, Friday, Nov. 1 8-10 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Oct. 20: Rancho Camulos Celebrates a Century of Honor The Rancho Camulos Museum, off Highway 126 in Piru, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sale of Rancho Camulos from the del Valle family to the Rubel family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m.

Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.