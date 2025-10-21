Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session. The meeting will include a general ASG update.

Also on the agenda will be a presentation on “Immigration Enforcement and New Regulations.”

This item will provide an overview of recent legislation related to immigration enforcement and its implications for college campuses.

Senate Bill 98 (Elementary, Secondary and Postsecondary Education: Immigration Enforcement: Notification) was signed by the Governor on Sept. 20 and became effective immediately upon signing.

Dr. Daylene Meuschke, Eric Harnish, and Dr. James Temple will present an overview of the measures the COC campus has implemented to ensure compliance with this new legislation. The presentation will include a summary of the bill’s key requirements, the college’s response and procedures to meet those requirements and the role of Campus Safety in supporting implementation.

California Senate Bill 98 (SB 98) is a bill that requires public schools and universities to notify their communities when immigration enforcement agents are on campus. It expands “sensitive location” protections to shield educational institutions from immigration enforcement activities and aims to provide reassurance to students and families.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 895-0383-7982

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89503837982.

