October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
| Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session. The meeting will include a general ASG update.

Also on the agenda will be a presentation on “Immigration Enforcement and New Regulations.”

This item will provide an overview of recent legislation related to immigration enforcement and its implications for college campuses.

Senate Bill 98 (Elementary, Secondary and Postsecondary Education: Immigration Enforcement: Notification) was signed by the Governor on Sept. 20 and became effective immediately upon signing.

Dr. Daylene Meuschke, Eric Harnish, and Dr. James Temple will present an overview of the measures the COC campus has implemented to ensure compliance with this new legislation. The presentation will include a summary of the bill’s key requirements, the college’s response and procedures to meet those requirements and the role of Campus Safety in supporting implementation.

California Senate Bill 98 (SB 98) is a bill that requires public schools and universities to notify their communities when immigration enforcement agents are on campus. It expands “sensitive location” protections to shield educational institutions from immigration enforcement activities and aims to provide reassurance to students and families.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 895-0383-7982

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/89503837982.
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing

CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
Friday, Oct 17, 2025
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All

2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser

Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine
Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, "Life of the Time Cat."
Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
While The Master's University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women's volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer trailed at the break but battled back to salvage a 1-1 draw vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College in front of its home crowd on Friday night, Oct. 17.
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
