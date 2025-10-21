Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda is public hearing and adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with California School Employee Association Chapter 349 for the 2026/27 School Year.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/D_QBv9zfkR8.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=45836.

Like this: Like Loading...