Oct. 22: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Val Verde Park, which is located at 30300 Arlington Street, Val Verde, 91384.

Note: Please do not attend this event if you have any COVID-19 related symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have had known contact with a COVID-19 positive individual or are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

For more information, contact us at (800) 238-0173 or info@lacsd.org.

