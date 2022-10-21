header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Oct. 22: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
| Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Hazardous Waste

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Val Verde Park, which is located at 30300 Arlington Street, Val Verde, 91384.

Note: Please do not attend this event if you have any COVID-19 related symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have had known contact with a COVID-19 positive individual or are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

For more information, contact us at (800) 238-0173 or info@lacsd.org.

Directions
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Thursday COVID Roundup: 43 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death

Thursday COVID Roundup: 43 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting

Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
The I-5 North County Enhancement Project Virtual Community Meeting Construction Update will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Announces Technical Delays in Data

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Announces Technical Delays in Data
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday technical delays in COVID-19 data for cases and deaths.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: 1,532 Cases and 22 Deaths Countywide

Monday COVID Roundup: 1,532 Cases and 22 Deaths Countywide
Monday, Oct 17, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 54 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 22 deaths and 1,532 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch Student to Appear in New PBS Special on 2022 Elections
Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day.
West Ranch Student to Appear in New PBS Special on 2022 Elections
Santa Clarita Relay For Life Holding See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” fundraising event with See’s irresistible candies.
Santa Clarita Relay For Life Holding See’s Candies Fundraiser
Support Your Local Chamber Day Brings Awareness to Area Businesses
Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, aims to spread awareness about local businesses and to support continuous growth throughout the business community.
Support Your Local Chamber Day Brings Awareness to Area Businesses
Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
Lady Cougars Soccer Boot Santa Monica 3-1
Hart Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Eighteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
CalArtians Among Filmmaker Magazine’s ’25 New Faces of Independent Film’
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
CalArtians Among Filmmaker Magazine’s ’25 New Faces of Independent Film’
College of the Canyons Hosting Jack Oakie Scholarship Event
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
College of the Canyons Hosting Jack Oakie Scholarship Event
Thursday COVID Roundup: 43 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 43 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new deaths since Monday throughout L.A. County, 2,339 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Announces Sales of Two Local Properties
Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Announces Sales of Two Local Properties
Cinematheque Film Screenings Return to CSUN After Two-Year Hiatus
After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”
Cinematheque Film Screenings Return to CSUN After Two-Year Hiatus
New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion
Guests sailing on a Princess Cruises vacation over the 2022 holiday season will enjoy a host of new gourmet dining options and traditional go-to’s.
New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion
Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region recommends that everyone participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 20 and join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake.
Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
The California Highway Patrol announced  that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. 
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals
The CSUN women's tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals
Oct. 28: Fall Star Party to Take Flight
Albion H. Bowers, retired chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, will discuss how fast interplanetary flight is within the realm of possibility at the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 Star Party, on Oct 28.
Oct. 28: Fall Star Party to Take Flight
CHP Launches New Teen Driver Safety Classes
The California Highway Patrol, with the support of the grant-funded Start Smart Teen Driver Safety Education Program XV, today launched new Start Smart classes.
CHP Launches New Teen Driver Safety Classes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
The Matadors (6-4-4 2-2-1 Big West) travel to UC San Diego on Wednesday before CSUN returns home Saturday against UC Irvine.
CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day!
Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Santa Clarita Medical Center (SCMC), a high-image medical/dental building in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
Skate on over to The Cube for the Valley Industry Associates meet up Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
