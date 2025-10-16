Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker

In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Wednesday, Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.

Join a powerful, one-hour conversation about the L.A. Found program, an innovative County initiative using GPS technology and community partnerships to help locate individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and other cognitive conditions who are at risk of wandering.

You’ll hear real stories from families, explore new wearable tracking options and learn how caregivers can enroll in this life-saving program.

The webinar will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, noon-1 p.m.

Register here.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15 in a press conference held in Grand Park, Los Angeles County leaders launched the newest technology available to residents through L.A. Found, a county program that helps find people with Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, or other cognitive conditions who may wander and go missing.

The new Theora Care GPS smartwatch provides real-time location tracking, geofencing alerts, and a caregiver-connected SOS button, expanding options for families of loved ones at risk of wandering.

The event also marked L.A. Found Day, the anniversary of the tragic disappearance of Nancy Paulikas, a 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing in 2016 after wandering away from her family while visiting LACMA. Her remains were discovered more than two years later. Her story and the advocacy of her family, spurred the county to act.

“Nancy’s story reminds us why this work matters,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Today we honor her memory by keeping others safe. These new GPS smartwatches are not only helping find people who wander and go missing, they are giving priceless peace of mind to their caregivers and loved ones.”

“Different families and situations require different solutions,” said Kirk Moody, husband of Nancy Paulikas. “L.A. Found adding a GPS option for caregivers greatly improves their ability to keep their loved ones close by when they have the technology. I hope that no one has to suffer the feeling of helplessness that we encountered when my wife Nancy went missing. L.A. Found now provides two potential solutions to the issue of at-risk wandering.”

Since launching in 2018, L.A. Found has distributed more than 1,800 tracking devices, including both GPS smartwatches and radio frequency (RF) bracelets, and is credited with safely locating 29 individuals who went missing due to Alzheimer’s, autism, or other cognitive impairments.

The event featured heartfelt stories from local families, including Janet Rivera, whose 79-year-old mother and 24-year-old son Kenny are both enrolled in the program.

“As a family, we were always fearful of what might happen in L.A.,” Rivera said. “L.A. Found has truly been a saving grace. We sleep better knowing our loved ones are safer.”

Jordan Wall, a 27-year-old actress born with Down Syndrome and a participant in the L.A. Found program, shared how she has overcome serious medical challenges, including open-heart and spinal surgeries, to lead an adventurous and independent life. She works as an actress with television and commercial credits, competes as a Special Olympics athlete, and inspires others as a social media influencer with tens of thousands of followers. During L.A. Found Day, she proudly swapped her original tracking bracelet for the new GPS smartwatch and showed it off to the news media.

“When you’re a caregiver, it’s really hard, so we’re grateful for the help we’re getting,” said her mother, Mary Brown. “I’m not losing this one.”

The program’s original RF bracelets, purchased by the County from the nonprofit Project Lifesaver, emit a constant signal detectable only by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team (MET) using specialized equipment. These bracelets remain an option for participants whose caregivers don’t use smartphones.

The Theora Care smartwatch, now being offered as part of the program, uses GPS and cellular technology to:

Set up customizable virtual safety zones (650 to 1,968 square feet)

Send real-time alerts to caregivers if the wearer exits the zone

Enable SOS calls directly from the device

“This program is evolving to meet the needs of more families,” said Maral Karaccusian, who helped launch L.A. Found in 2018 and now oversees its continued expansion as the newly appointed Interim Director of the county’s Aging & Disabilities Department. “Behind every feature and every device are people, families doing their best, and our job is to support them.”

Karaccusian, who played a key role in transforming the County’s Bringing Our Loved Ones Home Initiative into what is now L.A. Found, credited a broad coalition of departments and nonprofits that continue to power the program, from Public Health and Mental Health to Alzheimer’s Los Angeles and Autism Interaction Solutions.

This year’s L.A. Found Day was more than a milestone; it was a moment to invite more families to learn about and enroll in the program. With 190,000 older adults in L.A. County living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and 1 in 22 children in California diagnosed with autism, the risk of wandering is real, and growing.

Recently, L.A. Found helped prevent a tragedy when a vulnerable Pasadena man went missing late at night. Within two hours of being reported missing, the tracking signal led deputies straight to him, safe and in good spirits.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 60% of people with dementia will wander at some point. Some estimates indicate that as many as 74% of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia have wandered from home, by walking, driving, or even using public transportation. Each incident places families in crisis and can quickly become life-threatening.

For more information or to apply for the L.A. Found program, visit: ad.lacounty.gov/lafound.

L.A. Found is a safety initiative of the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department that helps locate individuals at risk of wandering due to cognitive conditions. The program connects families with tracking devices, including GPS-enabled smartwatches and radio frequency bracelets, and coordinates with law enforcement for rapid response. L.A. Found is supported by a countywide taskforce of public agencies and nonprofit partners

Established in July 2022, the Aging & Disabilities Department serves the Los Angeles region’s growing population of older adults and adults with disabilities through thoughtful action, compassion, and supportive programs. Through its advocacy and dedicated efforts, the department strives to empower individuals to live with dignity and independence. This mission is guided by the belief that every individual, regardless of age or ability, deserves to lead a fulfilling and dignified life, enriched by the involvement and support of their community.

Like this: Like Loading...