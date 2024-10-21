header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 23: COC Board of Trustees/ASG Joint Meeting
| Monday, Oct 21, 2024
spring 2021

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Oct. 23 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, Takeda Science Center, Room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session will begin at 3:15 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed at https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/86782565819.

WEBINAR ID: 867-8256-5819

The meeting agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CYMRLG6E7071.

Consistent with the Brown Act, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. PUBLIC: Members the public may view the meeting using the Zoom link for livestreaming purposes.

2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

3. WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will NO LONGER read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

4. ATTENDING VIRTUALLY: In addition to the public’s option to attend in-person at the location noted above, members of the public may attend virtually and are welcome to do so. At this time, while members of the public exercising this option are permitted to attend and observe, public participation remains subject to the in-person and written comments provisions above. Staff, attorneys, or contracted experts invited by the Board to attend may both attend and participate virtually.

PLEASE NOTE:

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three (3) MINUTES per subject and the total time per subject to TWENTY (20) MINUTES.

Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 23: COC Board of Trustees/ASG Joint Meeting

Oct. 23: COC Board of Trustees/ASG Joint Meeting
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Oct. 23 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, Takeda Science Center, Room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session will begin at 3:15 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair

Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists

CalArtians Earn Spots on Animation, Kids Entertainment Power Lists
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos

Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 26: Volunteers Still Needed for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is looking for residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.
Oct. 26: Volunteers Still Needed for Make a Difference Day
Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League
When the Valencia Vikings entered Foothill League play, the football team had compiled a dismal 0-4 preseason record. Though Valencia had faced some stiff competition, that record did not inspire optimism for foothill league. However, with win after win in league, the team now has an overall record of 4-4 and a sparkling league record of 4-0.
Valencia Football Rises to Top of Foothill League
Ken Striplin | Vote Santa Clarita
Voting for open Santa Clarita City Council seats will look different this year.
Ken Striplin | Vote Santa Clarita
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Spooktacular Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold Spooktacular Community Hike Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at Whitney Canyon, 20303 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, 91321.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Spooktacular Community Hike
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Villages
Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season will be transformed into haunted houses and Trick or Treat Villages.
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Villages
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing, Development Survey
To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of Community Development Block Grant funds, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing, Development Survey
Oct. 23: COC Board of Trustees/ASG Joint Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Oct. 23 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, Takeda Science Center, Room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The open session will begin at 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 23: COC Board of Trustees/ASG Joint Meeting
Nov. 20: SCV Chambers Business After Hours Mixer at Eternal Valley
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at this spooky Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: SCV Chambers Business After Hours Mixer at Eternal Valley
Oct. 23: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: Hart Board Regular Meeting
AV Medical Center Announces Opening of New Infusion Suite
Antelope Valley Medical Center, in partnership with CarepathRx have announced the opening of an integrated, comprehensive Infusion Suite to benefit our local patient population located in Lancaster, California.
AV Medical Center Announces Opening of New Infusion Suite
Nov. 2: Touch-A-Truck Event at Central Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation will host the Third Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Satuday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
Nov. 2: Touch-A-Truck Event at Central Park
Oct. 27: Saugus High Halloween Band Perform at Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival
At Gilchrist Farm this Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. the Saugus High School Halloween Band brings seasonal spirit to life with a special performance at the annual Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.
Oct. 27: Saugus High Halloween Band Perform at Gilchrist Farm Harvest Festival
Oct. 22: City Council to Hold Closed Session Meeting for Land Talks
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special closed session meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall,for property negotiations on three parcels of land in various locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 22: City Council to Hold Closed Session Meeting for Land Talks
Oct. 21-26: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 21-26: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting in Santa Clarita
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting in Santa Clarita
LASD: Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages teens :and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.
LASD: Parents Are Key to Keeping Teens Safe Behind the Wheel
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
For many years, the dogs cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control have benefited from the Grooming Gives Hope program.
Marcia Mayeda | Grooming Gives Hope, Saving Lives One Bath at a Time
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
The city of Santa Clarita acknowledges the progress the residents of Santa Clarita have made embracing organics recycling.
Green Santa Clarita Celebrates Organics October
Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
California State University Northridge’s Family Focus Resource Center will be hosting its 11th annual All Abilities Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the CSUN University Student Union.
Oct. 19: CSUN 11th Annual All Abilities Resource Fair
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports a total of 13 human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All 13 cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDPH Reports 13 Confirmed Human Cases of Bird Flu
SCVNews.com