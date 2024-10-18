Oct. 23: Coffee With a Cop at Trophy Coffee

|
BrucePac, a Durant, Okla. business, is recalling approximately 11,765,285 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.
|
A federal lawsuit has been filed against Waste Connections, the owner and operator of Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, alleging that Waste Connections has anegligently and recklessly operated the landfill, resulting in serious harm to residents.
|
The Federal Communications Commission Board of Commissioners has adopted rules that require wireless carriers to route calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline based on the caller’s geographic location instead of by area code.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host its next Coffee With a Cop event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Trophy Coffee, located in Placerita Canyon on the campus of The Masters Universtiy.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Director of Los Angeles County’s Department Public Health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, have sent a letter enlisting the help of the Los Angeles County’s Cancer Surveillance Program.
|
1876
- Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story
]
|
ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.
|
In recognition of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.
|
The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.
|
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
|
The William S. Hart Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Fall Bag Sale Saturday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 9.
|
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Logix Federal Credit Union hosted its biennial Thrive event, formerly known as Training Day, for employees Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.
|
Join Santa Clarita Libraries in celebrating fall with a Fall Carnival 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Valencia Library at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch has announced the return of Teen FanFest 2024, an event designed to celebrate all things pop culture, Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. for an evening filled with activities, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow fans.
|
1837
- Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.
|
The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.
