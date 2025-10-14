header image

October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Oct. 23: Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee Brunch
| Monday, Oct 13, 2025
scv mayors committe brunch

The Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee Brunch in celebration of the 80th Anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at William S. Hart Hall at William S. Hart Park.

William S. Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This annual event highlights the impact individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce and recognizes the employers who champion inclusive hiring practices.

Guests will have breakfast while connecting with community leaders, business partners and advocates dedicated to creating employment opportunities for people of all abilities.

The program will feature insights from:

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

Jeff Murphy, Emmy Award–Winning Founder of Quest Pacifica, LLC.

Robert Shen, CEO of Remo.

Hilary Kokenda, COO of Zavikon.

John Prabhu, Co-Founder of LA North Studios.

In addition, coffee will be provided by Grizzlies Cafecito, a social enterprise started at Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley High School.

Together, these distinguished speakers will share perspectives on why inclusion in the workplace matters, how it strengthens communities and the proven value of hiring individuals with disabilities.

Join local business, non-profit and community leaders and be inspired to take action toward a more inclusive future at this year’s Mayor’s Committee Brunch.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mayors-brunch-celebrating-value-and-talent-in-the-scv-tickets-1693973272659?aff=oddtdtcreator

Annual Mayor Brunch
Oct. 23: Santa Clarita Valley Mayor's Committee Brunch
Oct. 20: Tide Cleaners Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Oct. 18-19: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Death of Valencia Woman on Town Center Drive
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Death of Valencia Woman on Town Center Drive
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles county starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Santa Clarita Valley football had three expected winners in Foothill League football last week, Hart, Valencia and Saugus and Golden Valley had a bye, so the league standings didn’t change.
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
SCVNews.com