Oct. 23: Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee Brunch

The Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee Brunch in celebration of the 80th Anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at William S. Hart Hall at William S. Hart Park.

William S. Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This annual event highlights the impact individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce and recognizes the employers who champion inclusive hiring practices.

Guests will have breakfast while connecting with community leaders, business partners and advocates dedicated to creating employment opportunities for people of all abilities.

The program will feature insights from:

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

Jeff Murphy, Emmy Award–Winning Founder of Quest Pacifica, LLC.

Robert Shen, CEO of Remo.

Hilary Kokenda, COO of Zavikon.

John Prabhu, Co-Founder of LA North Studios.

In addition, coffee will be provided by Grizzlies Cafecito, a social enterprise started at Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley High School.

Together, these distinguished speakers will share perspectives on why inclusion in the workplace matters, how it strengthens communities and the proven value of hiring individuals with disabilities.

Join local business, non-profit and community leaders and be inspired to take action toward a more inclusive future at this year’s Mayor’s Committee Brunch.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mayors-brunch-celebrating-value-and-talent-in-the-scv-tickets-1693973272659?aff=oddtdtcreator

Like this: Like Loading...