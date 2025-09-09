Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its Sixth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.

This year’s forum will highlight how lifestyle medicine can empower business owners, professionals and leaders to optimize their health, productivity and performance while balancing the many demands of work and life.

The forum will feature keynote speaker Dr. Regina Ragasa, who is triple board-certified in Family, Lifestyle and Obesity Medicine. Ragasa will provide insights on how lifestyle medicine can be integrated into busy schedules to unlock potential, enhance resilience, and fuel long-term success.

Following the keynote, attendees will hear from an expert panel including Dr. James S. Lee, Interventional Cardiologist at UCLA Health and Russel Gage, Fitness Director at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, who will share leading-edge perspectives from the fields of medicine and wellness.

“As professionals and leaders, we often put our health last on the list,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This forum is about changing that mindset. By focusing on lifestyle medicine, we’re giving our business community the tools to thrive not only in their careers but also in their personal lives. A healthy workforce is a successful workforce.”

The forum will be structured as a dynamic working breakfast designed to give attendees practical strategies for improving physical and mental well-being, boosting productivity and maintaining balance in today’s fast-paced business environment.

“In business, success is directly tied to the health and energy of the people behind it,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Lifestyle medicine provides powerful, evidence-based strategies that help professionals perform at their best. We’re proud to bring this conversation to our members and encourage every business leader to make their well-being part of their growth strategy.”

Kaiser Permanente returns as the Title Sponsor for this year’s Health & Wellness Forum. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, and the Chamber is seeking partners who want to align their brand with supporting workplace health and business success.

The forum is open to all members of the business community. Registration is now open on the Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab. For sponsorship information, contact hello@scvchamber.com. Registration is $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley. Founded in 1923 the Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles.

Like this: Like Loading...