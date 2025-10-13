Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show

The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

This two-night event features an energetic shadow cast performance hosted by 661 Arts and Entertainment Project and an interactive preshow to get audiences in the spirit. Guests can purchase prop kits onsite to join in on the fun and enjoy themed drinks inspired by the film at the bar. Costumes are highly encouraged and a photo booth will be available to capture every moment.

Known as the longest-running cult movie of all time, The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry as the iconic Dr. Frank N. Furter alongside Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Meat Loaf and Richard O’Brien. With a mix of comedy, music and audience participation, the film remains the ultimate interactive movie experience.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the door, while supplies last. Doors open one hour prior to showtime and seating is first-come, first-served. Guests must be 18 or older to attend. Please note this movie is rated R and no refunds will be issued.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit RockyHorror2025.eventbrite.com.

Like this: Like Loading...