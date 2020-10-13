Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit

College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.

Geared toward middle school, high school, and college-age students, the event will feature more than 80 STEM professionals from industry, government, academia and non-profit organizations who will provide speed mentoring during the online career fair.

“This is our sixth annual Green STEM Summit with a focus on careers in environmental sustainability,” said Jason Oliver, SCEEC member and chair of the college’s architecture and interior design program. “This is a fantastic opportunity for students looking to explore STEM fields and careers.”

Students will be able to explore career pathways and hear about special STEM opportunities in six program tracks:

– Track 1: Engineering & Technology

– Track 2: Advanced Manufacturing

– Track 3: Natural & Physical Sciences

– Track 4: Environmental Art, Ethics & Design

– Track 5: Biomimicry & Biotechnology

– Track 6: Special STEM Opportunities & Animal Exhibit

STEM mentors will lead 15-minute sessions with students that will include:

– Their educational background and professional experience

– Current research they are working on or career/college advice

– Student Q&A (at least five minutes)

– The Green STEM Summit will also include a STEM Research Project Video Competition for students around the theme of using STEM to solve important sustainability issues. Video topics must address climate change, natural resource conservation, recyclable materials, biodiversity, air and water quality, sustainable foods, the Santa Clara River watershed or another STEM-related topic.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three videos in each of five STEM focus areas (a total of 15 awards).

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Registration is required for this free event. To register, visit the SCEEC webpage.

The sponsors of the event are College of the Canyons, SCV Water, and Lockheed Martin.

SCEEC is a public-private sustainability initiative sponsored by College of the Canyons, Lockheed Martin, SCV Water, and other community stakeholders that promotes environmental literacy in the Santa Clarita Valley.