Oct. 24: Halloween Costume Community Hike at Central Park

The city of Santa Clarita October Halloween Community Hike is set for Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.

Community members are invited to meet near the near the exercise stairs located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This hike will be 1.6 miles with a 260 ft. elevation gain. It will be an out and back hike and is rated as moderate.

The Halloween Community Hike will feature a Halloween Costume Night Hike.

Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Halloween Community Hike at Central Park and enjoy a spooktacular time. Come in a costume and enjoy a family-friendly evening of adventure and Halloween spirit under the stars.

Follow at @HikeSCV on Instagram www.instagram.com/hikescv/.

You can also follow on All Trails where you can view, locate and review all of the trails in the Santa Clarita Valley. Visit https://city.sc/cosc-alltrails.

Like this: Like Loading...