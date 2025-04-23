Oct. 24: Via Bash Returns with ‘The Mad Hatter’s Ball’

The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year’s theme of The Mad Hatter’s Ball on Oct. 24.

This years event will once again be at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The madness will kick of with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m, black tie or costumes are optional.

Get your dancing shoes on and prepare for an unforgettable evening as the VIA BASH gathers industry professionals, business leaders and community influencers under one roof.

Individual tickets are $175 each.

Sponsorship packages range in price from $1,800 to $5,000.

For tickets, sponsorships and more information visit the event website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...