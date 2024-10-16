Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus

College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests are invited to attend an open house of the Center for Early Childhood Education, located in Room 200.

Following the ECE open house, families can enjoy a variety of children’s activities beginning at 6 p.m., along with a live music performance by Mariachi Nuevo Canto, on the Upper Plaza, in front of the Science Center (Level 3).

A screening of the feature film, “Coco” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater.

Free movie snacks and raffle tickets are presented by the COC Canyon Country campus, the Center for Early Childhood Education and the Associated Student Government.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets.

The Canyon Country campus is located at 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.

For more information, please visit the website.

