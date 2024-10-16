Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.
|
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
|
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
|
1853
- Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story
]
|
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
|
College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
|
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
|
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
|
Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.
|
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
|
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
|
1939
- Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story
]
|
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
|
All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.
|
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|
All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
|
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates monthly Community Nature Series presents Olivia Miseroy Taxidermy presentation Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The winners of the Santa Clarita Artists Association 34th Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition will display their art at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, during the monthly SCAA meeting on Monday, Oct 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.
|
This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Town Junction restaurant has announced a partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to raise funds for vital breast cancer screening services.
|
William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.