Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students

California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus, its academic programs and student support services.

The annual CSUN Open House will feature a variety of presentations and tour opportunities to help students explore academic majors, prepare to apply, maximize financial aid opportunities and connect with student support programs — all to help them feel at home and see themselves succeeding as future Matadors.

CSUN Open House is free for students and their guests. Preregistration is required.

More than 70% of CSUN students are the first in their families to go to college. Outreach and support ensure that students and their families can make informed decisions about the future of their education.

“Connecting with students early — at events like CSUN Open House — helps us set them up for success as they think about college, apply for college and begin or continue their college journeys,” said Juana Maria Valdivia, director of Student Outreach and Recruitment at CSUN. “Planning for college can be overwhelming — especially if you’re the first in your family to go. We are here to show students that they are not alone, and they will not be lost in the crowd at CSUN.”

Select presentations will be offered in both English and Spanish. Students preparing to apply to CSUN for fall 2026 can visit a drop-in-style support center for hands-on help with their Cal State Apply application.

“We want our students to succeed, not just for themselves and their families, but for our communities and to strengthen the future workforce,” Valdivia said. “Our nearly 425,000 alumni work as leaders, innovators and creators within every sector of society. CSUN graduates are making their mark and making a difference.”

For more information about CSUN Open House, or to register, visit csun.edu/csun-open-house. For questions about applying to CSUN, contact Student Outreach and Recruitment at (818) 677-2967 or via email at outreach.recruitment@csun.edu. To learn more about CSUN, visit Discover CSUN.

