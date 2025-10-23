Oct. 25: Floating Pumpkin Patch at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center is located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351

Pick the perfect pumpkin right from the pool or let a lifeguard help to scoop one up.

Enjoy a costume contest, lawn games and activity booths for kids ages 3 to 16. It’s a spooktacular, family-friendly evening full of fall fun.

This free event welcomes non-perishable food donations for the Santa Clarita Food Pantry.

