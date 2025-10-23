Oct. 25: Fourth Annual Día de Muertos Halloween Event

The Fourth Annual Halloween Event, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, will bring the community together to honor, celebrate and learn about Día de Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 25, 3-5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Attendees will enjoy live performances by Mariachi Charros de Oro, a Folklórico performance at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Catrina Parade and the popular Youth Sports “Zombie Run” in the gym.

The event will also feature a Mini Monster Maze for toddlers and young children, Día de Muertos crafts, inflatable games on the field and small prize giveaways.

Families are invited to visit the Cempasúchil archway to leave messages in memory of loved ones and take part in trick-or-treating, enjoy caricature artists and more.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.gov/canyon-country-community-center/.

