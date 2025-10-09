Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’

The Friends of Hart Park’s popular fundraiser “Silents Under the Stars” returns on Saturday, Oct. 25. Join the Frinds for the 100th anniversary of Hart’s classic “Tumbleweeds,” dinner, music, silent auction and more.

Silents Under the Stars will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, 5-9:30 p.m. at Hart Hall located at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Check-In: 5-5:20 p.m.

Live entertainment and dinner 5:20-6 p.m.

Welcome by Friends of Hart Park President, Laurene Weste 6-6:20 p.m.

Live entertainment and dessert 6-7 p.m.

Screening of William S. Hart’s “Prologue” 7-7:15 p.m.

Screening of “Tumbleweeds” (1925 – King Baggot) with accompanist Ray Lowe 7:30-9 p.m.

Thank you and close of silent auction 9-9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $119.22, a 10-person table will cost $1,068.91.

For more informaton and tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-silents-under-the-stars-tickets-1734659686819.

