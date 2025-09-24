Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup

The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Set against the stunning backdrop of The Painted Turtle camp the event will directly support the Painted Turtle’s programs for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School’s innovative educational services that empower individuals with extensive speech and physical disabilities.

Attendees will enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with family-friendly activities, food, music and community celebration.

Tickets are extremely limited. Those that don’t already have tickets, there is a select number of Sponsorship and Donor packages available offering box and seating, exclusive donor lounge with curated food and beverages, on-site valet parking, overnight experience including Saturday dinner, cabin stay & Sunday Brunch.

This is a rare opportunity to align with a purpose-driven event that combines star-powered entertainment, breathtaking nature, and life-changing impact.

