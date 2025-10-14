Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym

Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need. It serves all ages from babies to teenagers.

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Project Linus invites all SCV families to attend Make a Blanket Day on Saturday, Oct. 25., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will be held on the Valencia campus College of the Canyon’s East Gym,26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

If you are unable to participate in the Make A Blanket Day event or cannot attend the event for the full amount of time, you can drop off blankets on the day of the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bring your own 1.5-2 yards of blizzard or anti-pill fleece.

Participants can also earn service hours if needed.

Organizers ask participants to fill out the attached form below to sign up and receive instructions on how much fleece to bring and the number of service hours participants can earn.

Participants will be emailed a service hour confirmation form at the completion of the event.

To learn how to make the tied fleece edge blankets, please visit the website scvprojectlinus.org.

There will be food trucks at the event to purchase food.

Below is a digital flier and the sign-up sheet. All participants are encouraged to help spread the word.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please feel free to contact events.svcpl@gmail.com.

Event Sign-Up Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezDBgIYQIRMrofUZvNTQqS55xd34SA_-tVF8U_TaKIpq_bRw/viewform?usp=preview

Digital Flyer: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VHAhUbMn41QHgvuxikhoIQcTlkl7CJPK/view?usp=sharing

Video Promo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kURUsFQ-i1rrNNAU3b0HUYqvq8ViR9aD/view?usp=sharing

Instructional Video for how to make blankets the Project Linus Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vEzen4G5n8

Website: www.scvprojectlinus.org

