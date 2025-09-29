Oct. 25: Rain Barrel Purchase Program Returns

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program beginning Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., at The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.

Residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household for $45 each, plus tax, at city.sc/RainBarrel and pick them up.

Supplies are limited. Only city residents are eligible for the program and each resident is only allowed two rain barrels for the lifetime of the program.

Rain barrels are an effective way to capture rainwater to be stored and used in multiple ways including home gardening projects and other household tasks. Each rain barrel is made out of food-grade plastic with a solid brass spigot that can be used to attach a garden hose to divert water for landscape irrigation. The barrel is also topped with a four-inch mesh screen that prevents bugs from contaminating the water and has a 50-gallon capacity.

Residents and non-residents can also attend an informational class beginning at 9 a.m. the same day at The Centre, which will offer information regarding the benefits of rainwater harvesting, best practices for installing a rain barrel and helpful water conservation tips. A rain barrel purchase is not required to attend the class.

For more information about the Rain Barrel Purchase Program, residents can email Rain Barrels Intl. at info@rainbarrelsintl.com or contact the city’s Environmental Services team by emailing environment@santaclarita.gov or by calling (661) 286-4098. To learn more about the city’s environmental efforts, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

