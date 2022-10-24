Oct. 25: Saugus School District Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The public session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar.

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer (video or audio): https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/87426479310 Webinar ID: 874 2647 9310

Webinar ID: 829 9403 4406 – To dial by phone: 877 853 5247 (Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

To view agenda in its entirety, click here.

In addition to the board’s regular business the meeting will include presentations on Red Ribbon Week, Mathematics Achievement Plan and Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Education & Cultural Learning Department.

The board will also initiate a public hearing on the 2022-2023 Initial Bargaining Proposal from Saugus Union School District to Saugus Teacher’s Association.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...