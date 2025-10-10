Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
|
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
|
Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the significant health risks associated with the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).
|
One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team took one on the chin Thursday, Oct. 9 in San Dimas, getting swept in three sets 22-25, 18-25, 18-25 by the Life Pacific Warriors.
|
It was smooth sailing for The Master's University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the annual statement of the William S. Hart Endowment and Income Funds, and the transfer of the remaining Hart trust corpuses from the county to the city of Santa Clarita.
|
2014
- President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story
]
|
The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
|
Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.
|
What I love most about Santa Clarita is how our city embraces creativity and invites art into every aspect of community life.
|
Tide Cleaners will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2-2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 at 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
Calling all Santa Clarita Valley poets, dreamers and storytellers to submit your original poem to the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project and let your words leave a permanent mark on Santa Clarita.
|
The Friends of Hart Park's popular fundraiser "Silents Under the Stars returns on Saturday, Oct. 25.
|
Agua Dulce Winery will host its Fall Craft Fair, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct.-Sunday, Oct. 19.
|
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra' will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the "New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons" concert.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that students across the district demonstrated measurable growth in math, English language arts and science on the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as CAASPP.
|
Olive Branch Theatricals' "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will perform Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 19 at Valencia Town Center.
|
The Master's University women's golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.
|
The 2025-2026 season got off to a strong start for the The Master's University swimming and diving team as it competed at the Rodionoff Invite Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 in Malibu.
|
College of the Canyons women's golf won a sixth straight conference tournament at Encino Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 6, with sophomore Sahya Kitabatake taking medalist honors as the Cougars' four scoring players all finished top eight in the field.
|
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison ran to an individual cross country victory for the fourth time this season, as the Cougars finished second in the women's team standings before seeing the men's squad take fifth at the Bakersfield College Invitational on Oct. 3.
|
1861
- Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.