Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout

Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

This isn’t your average skate session, think chills, thrills and a costume contest. Categories include Scariest, Most Creative and Best Kid’s Costume. Winners will be announced rink-side, so bring your best spooky style. You won’t want to miss skating with friends and family during the most haunted weekend of the year.

While you’re there, make sure you stop by The Top Shelf Bar and The Grille, operated by local favorite, Eat Real Café. Grab new additions like Top Shelf Poppers, LA street dogs, Bavarian pretzels and more.

For more information about Skate and Scare at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Like this: Like Loading...