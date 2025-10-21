Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine

Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, “Life of the Time Cat,” at Color Me Mine Valencia, 24300 Town Center Drive #106, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. am to noon.

This fun and inspiring event gives families an opportunity to meet Concas, listen to him read selections from his creativity-filled book, and participate in a lively Q&A.

Kids will enjoy engaging storytelling and are encouraged to bring their curiosity and enthusiasm for reading.

A signed copy of “Life of the Time Cat” book is included in the admission fee.

Join this young author in celebrating literacy, creativity and community spirit at Color Me Mine Valencia. All Santa Clarita-area children and their parents are welcome to attend!

Concas, born in 2009 in Burbank, is a teen author, entrepreneur and public speaker residing in Valencia. He published his first book, “The A to Zs of Fighting Boredom,” at age 8 and later authored the science fiction series “Life of the Time Cat.” He is the founder of EterniCat LLC and currently serves as Vice President of Education for the Santa Clarita Toastmasters Gavel Club. He donates a portion of his book proceeds to charities and is saving for his college education.

Visit https://eternicat.com.

Like this: Like Loading...