1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
| Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
mission opera

Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with “Cold Sassy Tree” by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.

“Cold Sassy Tree” will be performed Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Based on the 1989 historical American novel by Olive Ann Burns, “Cold Sassy Tree” portrays life in the rural south in the fictional town of Cold Sassy in 1906. Only two performances are scheduled.

Mission Opera produces a new American work every season as part of its mission and vision: Mission Opera specializes in American opera and musical theater producing high-quality, accessible productions to the Santa Clarita Valley and Greater Los Angeles metro area, providing jobs in the arts sector to members of the community at all levels of production, fostering educational outreach opportunities for schools and students, and granting participants and audiences a knowledge, enjoyment and deeper appreciation of music and performing arts.

“Cold Sassy Tree” by Carlisle Floyd will be the second work in Floyd’s canon performed by Mission Opera, following “Susannah” in June 2023.

Mission Opera Artistic Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz, who will be directing the show, worked closely with Floyd during his later years.

“I made a commitment to the late composer and his family of producing his [Floyd’s] works and keeping his legacy alive for new generations of opera lovers,” said Wentz.

This production marks the Mission Opera debut of conductor Charlie Kim at the helm of the orchestra, as well as veteran Music Director Lindsay Aldana.

Floyd is considered the most important American opera composer and librettist in U.S. history. He is credited with giving American opera its national voice in a series of contemporary classics rooted in American themes. With “Susannah” (1955), “Of Mice and Men” (1970) and “Cold Sassy Tree” (2000), he has more titles in the standard repertoire than any other U.S.-born composer.

Floyd’s operas have been performed more than any other living American composer aside from Gian Carlo Menotti. His expressive clarity, lyricism, and realization of the value of song have ensured a dedicated following among both audiences and critics. The element that makes Floyd stand out among other American opera composers is his ability to write successful operas that capture what it is to live in the United States. Whether set in the Appalachian Mountains, Louisiana, a small Georgia town, or California’s central valley, Floyd gave America an operatic voice. Using hymns, spirituals, and jazz in sophisticated, lucid, and powerful ways, Floyd has helped shape the formation of an American operatic style.

“Cold Sassy Tree” features a multimedia design on the 48’ LED screen, creatively combining traditional theater with contemporary video design and virtual settings, in standard Mission Opera fashion. The entire performance will last two hours, 45 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Four tiered level tickets available for this live show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at: https://our.show/coldsassytree.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merch sold before the show and during intermission.

For more information visit www.missionopera.com.
SCVNews.com