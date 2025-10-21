header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
| Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
Aliso Canyon

On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015, in the northern San Fernando Valley. It was the largest methane blowout in United States history.

At the town hall, residents and survivors will hear from scientists from UCLA who have been assessing the short- and long-term health impacts of the gas blowout and recently published a study finding that women who were pregnant at the time of the blowout had babies with low birth weights at rates almost 50% higher than normal.

Residents will also be calling on neighbors to use a new tool to track and monitor any future leaks.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and be held at the Vineyard at Porter Ranch, 20065 Rinaldi St., Northridge, CA 91326.

For more information visit www.mobilize.us/fww/event/856880/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations

CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout

Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV

L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
Monday, Oct 20, 2025
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 20-24: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

Oct. 20-24: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
Monday, Oct 20, 2025
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
While The Master's University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.
Mustangs Battle with Pomona-Pitzer in the Pool
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women's volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
COC Volleyball Gets 3-1 Road Win at Antelope Valley
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer trailed at the break but battled back to salvage a 1-1 draw vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College in front of its home crowd on Friday night, Oct. 17.
Cougars Settle for 1-1 Draw vs. L.A. Valley
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
Canyons Downed by Second Half Goals in 2-1 Loss vs. Bakersfield
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
Oct. 21: CUSD Special Meeting to Discuss WI-FI, Payroll System
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Village Returns to SCV
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: SUSD to Discuss Temporary School Attendance Boundaries
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
College of the Canyons women's volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
SCVNews.com