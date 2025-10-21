Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout

On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015, in the northern San Fernando Valley. It was the largest methane blowout in United States history.

At the town hall, residents and survivors will hear from scientists from UCLA who have been assessing the short- and long-term health impacts of the gas blowout and recently published a study finding that women who were pregnant at the time of the blowout had babies with low birth weights at rates almost 50% higher than normal.

Residents will also be calling on neighbors to use a new tool to track and monitor any future leaks.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and be held at the Vineyard at Porter Ranch, 20065 Rinaldi St., Northridge, CA 91326.

For more information visit www.mobilize.us/fww/event/856880/.

