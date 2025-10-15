header image

October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
bartk for life

The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Celebrate Howl-o-ween with dog costume contests, games, vendors, raffles and more while supporting ACS’s fight against cancer.

Register at SCVBark.org.

$15 first dog, $10 each additional. Includes goody bag.

Share the event flyer with friends and neighbors.

2025_SCV_Bark_For_Life_Flyer
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym

Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
FULL STORY...

SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations

SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum

Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
FULL STORY...

Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans

Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
Friday, Oct 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statement urging residents to prepare as an early season winter storm will bring rain to Los Angeles county starting late Monday, Oct. 13 through Tuesday, Oct. 14, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas.
LASD Advises Residents to Prepare Ahead of Storm
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Santa Clarita Valley football had three expected winners in Foothill League football last week, Hart, Valencia and Saugus and Golden Valley had a bye, so the league standings didn’t change.
SCV Football: Sorting Out
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
SCVNews.com