Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Oct. 26: Golden Oak Adult School Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary
| Friday, Sep 22, 2023
golden oak adult school

The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The event, beginning at 5 p.m. will be held at Golden Oak Adult School, 23201 Dalbey Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgia, education and camaraderie featuring a range of exciting activities and attractions:

— Historical Presentation: Immerse yourself in the rich history of Golden Oak Adult School with a captivating presentation highlighting the journey of adult education.

— Past Principals: Meet and greet former principals who have played a vital role in shaping the institution’s success.

— Distinguished Guests: Welcome esteemed public officials who will share their insights and commemorate this milestone.

— Community Partners: A variety of booths in collaboration with our esteemed partner agencies, offering a wide range of services and information that can benefit individuals and families in the community such as UCLA, America’s Job Center of California, therapy goats with Straightening Reins, to name a few.

— Classroom Tours: Take a trip down memory lane as you visit classrooms, highlighting diverse course offerings.

— Course Offering Information: Learn about the current course offerings and discover how Golden Oak Adult School continues to empower learners of all ages.

— Food Trucks: Savor culinary delights fro m local food trucks that will be on-site to satisfy your taste buds throughout the celebration.

— Silent Auction: Bid on a diverse array of items and experiences generously donated by ocommunity members, local businesses and supporters. The proceeds from this event will be dedicated to the scholarship fund, ensuring graduates with financial support to pursue educational goals. To donate to the silent auction, please contact goldenoak@hartdistrict.org.

— Giveaways: Do not miss a chance to win exciting prizes and giveaways as we express gratitude for your support over the years.

— Costume Extravaganza: To add to the festive atmosphere, attendees of all ages are encouraged to don their favorite costumes to celebrate both the school’s legacy and the upcoming Halloween season with trick-or-treating!

This celebration is open to all and Golden Oak Adult School warmly invites students, alumni, families and friends to come together and celebrate 75 years of Golden Oak Adult School’s commitment to education and community enrichment.

Be a part of this historic celebration as Golden Oak Adult School continues the journey of honoring the past while envisioning the future.

For further information, please visit www.goldenoakadultschool.com or email goldenoak@hartdistrict.org. Follow us on social media @GoldenOakAdult.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers

Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy

SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of board member Cassandra Love who is resigning her seat as Trustee Area 1 as of Oct. 2.
FULL STORY...

iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County

iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
The iLEAD Charter School Network has received a $23,800 Arts Ed Collective Advancement Grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
FULL STORY...

Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board

Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to accept the resignation of board member Cassandra Love.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
An art exhibit, My Kind of Town by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water
Sept 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Proposed Lighting at Central Park
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Sept 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Proposed Lighting at Central Park
City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Completely redesigned and built in-house by the Information Services division, the city of Santa Clarita will launch a new website under the domain of SantaClarita.gov on Monday, Sept. 25.
City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
Casino rocker Donny Parvo will appear in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 23 with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507.
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of board member Cassandra Love who is resigning her seat as Trustee Area 1 as of Oct. 2.
SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 177 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 177 new cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 177 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets
The Master's University women's volleyball team dominated in a three-set win 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 over the Westcliff Warriors Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets
LASD Hosts Annual Hate Crimes Summit
Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in the country and the Sheriff’s Department is committed to equally protecting the rights of every member of the community regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical disability, mental disability, or gender.
LASD Hosts Annual Hate Crimes Summit
Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1
In a match that was dominated by physical midfield play, The Master's University men's soccer team lost a non-conference game to the Vanguard Lions 1-0 Wednesday on Reese Field.
Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1
CSUN Professor Helps Organize Touring Exhibit
Communities of color are often the first and most impacted by the human decisions that contribute to climate change.
CSUN Professor Helps Organize Touring Exhibit
COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills
CAMARILLO — College of the Canyons finished in second place, a shot behind tourney host Moorpark College, as the Western State Conference (WSC) event at Sterling Hills Golf Course on Monday. 
COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
California State University, Northridge head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors' director of basketball operations.
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
Suspect in Killing of SCV Deputy Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, the man accused of shooting to death Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Suspect in Killing of SCV Deputy Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
Wall Street Journal Gives TMU High Marks
The Master’s University received high marks in college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal this month.
Wall Street Journal Gives TMU High Marks
Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Scheme Involving SCV Bitcoin Kiosks
A Santa Monica man has agreed to plead guilty to breaking federal law by allowing his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company to help scammers and drug traffickers launder millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through his business, including Bitcoin kiosks in Santa Clarita, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Scheme Involving SCV Bitcoin Kiosks
