Oct. 26: Golden Oak Adult School Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The event, beginning at 5 p.m. will be held at Golden Oak Adult School, 23201 Dalbey Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgia, education and camaraderie featuring a range of exciting activities and attractions:

— Historical Presentation: Immerse yourself in the rich history of Golden Oak Adult School with a captivating presentation highlighting the journey of adult education.

— Past Principals: Meet and greet former principals who have played a vital role in shaping the institution’s success.

— Distinguished Guests: Welcome esteemed public officials who will share their insights and commemorate this milestone.

— Community Partners: A variety of booths in collaboration with our esteemed partner agencies, offering a wide range of services and information that can benefit individuals and families in the community such as UCLA, America’s Job Center of California, therapy goats with Straightening Reins, to name a few.

— Classroom Tours: Take a trip down memory lane as you visit classrooms, highlighting diverse course offerings.

— Course Offering Information: Learn about the current course offerings and discover how Golden Oak Adult School continues to empower learners of all ages.

— Food Trucks: Savor culinary delights fro m local food trucks that will be on-site to satisfy your taste buds throughout the celebration.

— Silent Auction: Bid on a diverse array of items and experiences generously donated by ocommunity members, local businesses and supporters. The proceeds from this event will be dedicated to the scholarship fund, ensuring graduates with financial support to pursue educational goals. To donate to the silent auction, please contact goldenoak@hartdistrict.org.

— Giveaways: Do not miss a chance to win exciting prizes and giveaways as we express gratitude for your support over the years.

— Costume Extravaganza: To add to the festive atmosphere, attendees of all ages are encouraged to don their favorite costumes to celebrate both the school’s legacy and the upcoming Halloween season with trick-or-treating!

This celebration is open to all and Golden Oak Adult School warmly invites students, alumni, families and friends to come together and celebrate 75 years of Golden Oak Adult School’s commitment to education and community enrichment.

Be a part of this historic celebration as Golden Oak Adult School continues the journey of honoring the past while envisioning the future.

For further information, please visit www.goldenoakadultschool.com or email goldenoak@hartdistrict.org. Follow us on social media @GoldenOakAdult.

