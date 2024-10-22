Oct. 26: Grand Opening for Mrs. Fields at Valencia Town Center

Mrs. Fields, the iconic brand known for its soft, fresh-baked cookies and sweet treats, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Santa Clarita. The new store, located at the Valencia Town Center Mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., opened to the public on Oct. 9.

To celebrate, a grand opening event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-6 p.m., on-site. The first 50 guests will receive a free cookie and have the opportunity to play “spin the wheel” for other free Mrs.Fields swag.

The Santa Clarita store is the 31st Mrs. Fields store in California. Conveniently located on the second floor near JCPenney and the escalator, the 200-square-foot kiosk features dynamic digital monitors, menu boards and a glass cookie cake display case. Offering a full range of freshly-baked cookies, brownies and made-to-order cookie cakes for special occasions, the store operates as a full-service kiosk with on-site baking.

The location is owned and operated by the mother-daughter duo, Quishon Walker and Brianna Williams. This is their second Mrs. Fields store, following the success of their first location in the Antelope Valley Mall, Palmdale, which opened in 2022. Like Debbi Fields herself, both Quishon and Brianna are California natives who grew up enjoying the brand’s iconic cookies. Inspired by the low investment and startup costs, they decided to pursue ownership. With a background in the restaurant industry from a family-owned business, they are well-equipped to run a successful store.

“We’re excited to bring Mrs. Fields’ beloved cookies and treats to Santa Clarita,” said Walker. “Known for their exceptional quality and freshness, Mrs. Fields’ products are baked daily using only the finest ingredients. It’s the perfect treat for any mall visit, and we’re eager to serve our new neighbors and become a go-to spot for Santa Clarita shoppers.”

Walker and William plan to expand further within the Mrs. Fields brand after establishing the Santa Clarita location. They anticipate opening their next store within one to two years, potentially as a co-branded venture with the sister company, TCBY.

Mrs. Fields has been delighting customers with its signature cookies, brownies, and gift baskets for over four decades. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains committed to delivering the same high-quality products that have made it a household name for generations.

“We’re excited to continue expanding Mrs. Fields with this new location in Santa Clarita,” said Joe Lewis, CEO of Famous Brands International. “We’re delighted to share our fresh-baked cookies and treats with even more Californians this fall. With operations in 24 states and new locations extending our reach nationwide, it’s an exciting time to be a part of the Famous Brands International family. We look forward to supporting Quishon and Brianna as they introduce the Mrs. Fields experience to Santa Clarita.”

The Mrs. Fields Santa Clarita store will be open seven days a week during regular mall hours. To find the Santa Clarita store or a Mrs. Fields location near you, visit MrsFieldsStores.com.

Follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit MrsFieldsFranchise.com.

