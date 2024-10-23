Oct. 26: Hart Rampage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Cougar Stadium

The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled to host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California.

The 40th anniversary event of the famous Hart Rampage will be happening at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024.

This year we are expecting over thirty (30) bands from Southern California and surrounding areas. It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from all our local SCV high schools perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with a legendary mass drumline and awards ceremony.

Bring your family and friends for this day of great entertainment, food and fun. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and many prizes to be raffled.

Tickets will be available for admission. For more information or to make a donation, go to the regiment’s website or call 818.515.7665. For more information check out the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...