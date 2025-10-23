header image

1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest Sunday at Valencia Christian Center
Harvest fest sunday cropped

Valencia Christian Center will host its Harvest Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

Valencia Christian Center is located at 27801 Dickason Dr, Valencia, CA 91355.

This event will have cotton candy, food, candy, popcorn, jumper for the kids and more.

Join the Trunk or Treat decorated trunk contest, kids will vote on the best decorated trunk.

Visit Valencia Christian Center’s website for more information.

VCC Harvest Fest Sunday
Chipotle Pays $246K Settlement for Illegal Gift Card Practices
Investigators from the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs assisted in a statewide investigation that has led to a nearly $250,000 settlement from a national restaurant chain.
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest Sunday at Valencia Christian Center
Valencia Christian Center will host its Harvest Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 25: Floating Pumpkin Patch at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Valladares Hosts Public Safety Day Prison Tour, First Responder Roundtable
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) continued her District Dialogue Listening Tour with a focused Public Safety Day, which included a visit to the Federal Correctional Complex Victorville and a virtual roundtable with local first responders.
Oct. 24: Halloween Fiesta at Newhall Community Center
The annual Halloween Fiesta at the Newhall Community Center will be held Friday, Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. This special family-friendly event will include a haunted house, games and pumpkin decorating.
Oct. 25: Fourth Annual Día de Muertos Halloween Event
The Fourth Annual Halloween Event, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita, will bring the community together to honor, celebrate and learn about Día de Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 25, 3-5 p.m.
Nov. 7: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus
Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Oct. 30: Newhall Library Halloween Parade, Costume Party
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host its Halloween Parade and Costume Party, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Oct. 31: Sand Canyon Spooktacular at Sand Canyon Country Club
The Sand Canyon Country Club will host its free Halloween event, "Sand Canyon Spooktacular" from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Oct. 19-25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week
Oct. 19 - 25 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about safe driving, including the importance of driving sober.
Nov. 15: Bridge to Home’s Second Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at the Second Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.
Oct. 24: Halloween Costume Community Hike at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita October Halloween Community Hike is set for Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
Oct. 30: Santa Clarita Arts 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication
 The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:00 p.m., at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) in Old Town Newhall.
County DEO Reopens $100K Economic Opportunity Grant Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment are reopening their $100,000 Economic Opportunity Grant Program.
SCV Water Wins Three L.A. PRism Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has once again been recognized for excellence in public relations, earning three prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter at its 61st Annual PRism Awards.
New Data Released on Veteran Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have released updated data that provides a more complete and accurate view of veteran homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care.
CSUN Student Films Selected for PBS SoCal FINE CUT Film Festival
Three student films from California State University, Northridge have been selected to be finalists in the 26th season of PBS SoCal’s FINE CUT Festival of Films. 
Whitesides Celebrates Advancement of ‘Fix Our Forests Act’
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.
Nov. 2: CSUN to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s fourth annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.
