Oct. 26: Rancho Camulos Museum Presents Dave Stamey

Dave Stamey, an award-winning Western musician and popular performer at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, will appear on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at Rancho Camulos Museum.

Treat yourself to a memorable experience at a unique National Historical Landmark with one of the best Cowboy singers, songwriters and entertainers in the West.

Stamey has lived the life he sings about, cowboy, mule packer and wrangler, before becoming one of today’s most beloved Western entertainers.

Named Entertainer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year many times over, his music has carried him to audiences in more than 20 states.

In 2016, he was honored with induction into the Western Music Hall of Fame, a well-earned tribute to a career filled with stories, songs, and plenty of heart.

This event is a fundraiser for the Rancho Camulos Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All proceeds from this concert will directly support the preservation and educational programs of the Rancho Camulos Museum.

The Rancho Camulos Museum is Ventura County’s only National Historic Landmark. The designation was awarded for the rancho’s place in American literary history as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s epic 19th century novel “Ramona,” first published in 1884 and still in print today.

The museum property sits within a larger 1,800-acre working agricultural ranch and incorporates several historic buildings, including the expansive 11,000 sq. ft. del Valle adobe home (built in phases beginning in 1853 through 1880), a family chapel, brick winery, barn, bunkhouse, a second Colonial Revival-Style adobe, a 1930 school-house, a 19th-century carriage house and Tataviam Native American village. There are also a number of unique landscape features, including citrus orchards, extensive rose gardens and cork oak trees.

The story of Rancho Camulos is the story of Southern California, an early Native-American village, the home of a prominent Californio land grant family, the setting of an epic 19th-century novel and its ongoing history as a diverse agricultural operation that has endured and evolved for over 150 years.

The museum’s period of interpretation is from 1853-1943. This time span represents the actual founding of the rancho when the first adobe structure was built, through the death of August Rubel who purchased the property from the del Valle family in 1924.

Rubel updated the adobe home and made additions to the property, though he was always sensitive to the historical legacy he had acquired and considered his family to be “stewards” of an important piece of California history.

Rancho Camulos Museum, 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, CA 93040. Rancho Camulos is a short 15-minute drive from Santa Clarita along Highway 126.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at the door or online at www.ranchocamulos.org/tickets-and-giving-MT5i3/p/dave-stamey-concert-ticket.

For more information visit www.RanchoCamulos.org.

