October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
| Monday, Oct 20, 2025
reflections cropped

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its “Reflections” Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.

The reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 15, 12-3 p.m. at the SCAA Gallery at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

It’s time to reflect, literally and conceptually. As the end of 2025 draws near, the season of reflection enters in bringing Reflections, a dynamic exploration of perception and reality through mirrors, light, shadow, emotional concepts of contemplation and the intricate beauty found in reflective surfaces.

Work for this exhibit should convey mirrored or reflective perspectives and the interplay of light and shadow. Artists are also welcome to explore emotional and conceptual aspects of reflection, such as introspection, self-discovery, or the ephemeral nature of time. Artwork shown at SCAA Gallery in the last two years or that does not encapsulate the theme will not be considered. All artwork must be for sale with all mediums encouraged.

SCAA exhibits are open to the public and follow basic community standards of respect, unity and an inclusive environment for all ages. Work that is controversial or divisive, including nudity, strong language and prejudiced religious or political themes, will not be considered. All work should be original and void of copyright and trademark infringement. By submitting, artists agree they are the original creator, own all rights to submitted materials, and allow SCAA the right to use the artwork for public promotion.

Calls to Artists are open to current SCAA members 16 years and older.

Non-members may join the association to be eligible for entry.

Important Dates

Notification: Tuesday, Oct. 28

Exhibit Dates: Nov. 14 – Dec. 14

If Selected

Entry Fee: $15 for up to four submissions; due at drop off

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 3-6 p.m.

Hosting Requirements: Artists are required to host up to four gallery shifts during the show duration. This estimate is based on the final number of participating artists. Additional shifts or shift adjustments may be needed and will be at the discretion of the Gallery Chair(s).

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales; all artwork exhibited must be for sale

Images: Submitted images should be cropped to display the artwork only, excluding backgrounds, mats and frames. Files should be renamed before submission: FirstName_LastName_Title

Guidelines: By submitting to this call, artists agree to have read, understand and abide by all gallery guidelines and artwork requirements for presentation, packaging, wiring and framing.

For complete guidelines, art/host requirements and show entry, visit: santaclaritaartists.org/gallery-guidelines

SCAA Gallery strives to showcase local artists in all stages of their artistic journey and offers space for its members to display original fine art for sale within the Santa Clarita Valley.

​For Art or Gallery questions, please email Tobi Beck at tobibeck.art@gmail.com

​For technical submission support, please text Charlotte Mullich at (661) 993-5225

Please fill out the registration form completely in order to submit the form.

Please upload jpg only image files. Label your image files with the titles before uploading the image file.

This is to ensure there is no confusion identifying each individual artist work.

To register and submit art visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery–call-to-artists-reflections.html

reflections
