Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park

The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.

Dr. Richard Rioux Park is located at 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Dive into an afternoon brimming with family-friendly fun, community spirit and vibrant celebrations of the local LGBTQ+ community. The event combines a resource fair and picnic, offering a space for community members to engage with supportive organizations, enjoy live music and hear from community leaders.

This event is free and open to the public.

Headlining the SCV Pride Picnic 2025 is Los Angeles-based band Rootful. Rootful plays Reggae with flavors of Funk, Gospel and Latin. As an LGBT-fronted band, they are a rarity in the Reggae music scene.

This year, for the first time, there will be four speakers, including Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and Los Angeles LGBTQ Commission Executive Director Sunitha Menon as the first speakers.

Along with Rootful and the speakers, there will also be four drag performers. This year the performers will be Seven, Luny and Alexander the Queen performing.

The SCV LGBT Center will also be taking donations in the form of prizes for the costume contest. This would count as a sponsorship. To donate a prize, please contact bryce@scvlgbtqcenter.org.

For more information or to donate visit https://givebutter.com/scvpride2025.

