Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage

The William S. Hart Regiment of Hart High School will host the biggest premier band event in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event will be held at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Rampage is one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California and will be celebrating 40 years of the Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and Field Show Tournament

This year 32 bands from thorughout Southern California and surrounding areas are expected to perform.

It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from SCV high schools, perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with the mass drumline and awards ceremony.

Bring your family and friends for this day of entertainment, food and fun. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and many prizes to be raffled.

Tickets will be available for admission. General admission wristbands are $15, students and seniors are $10 and children under 5

are free. For more information visit www.hartregiment.com/rampage.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.HartRegiment.com or call (818) 515-7665.

