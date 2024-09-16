Oct. 26: Volunteers Needed for Make a Difference Day

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is looking for enthusiastic residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.

Make A Difference Day is a fantastic opportunity for volunteers ages 5 and up to help make a direct and positive impact on organizations that benefit the community.

Some of the projects that volunteers will get to contribute to include: Preparing for the opening of Family Promise’s new transitional housing, assembling cabinets, sorting and organizing supplies for the Boys and Girls Club, participating in painting projects at city parks, installing sand at the Newhall Park playground, enhancing ARTree Community Arts Center’s facility or painting a barn and nurturing therapy animals at Straightening Reins.

Make A Difference Day will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and a welcome by Mayor Cameron Smyth at the City Hall parking lot, 23920 Valencia Blvd,, Valencia, CA 91355.

After this short program, volunteers will drive to their respective volunteer projects. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

The city of Santa Clarita looks forward to working with community members who are willing to devote time and effort to turning volunteer projects into reality. Let’s work together as a community and create lasting change on Make A Difference Day.

For more event information contact (661) 250-3708 or volunteers@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...