Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.

This long-standing SCV Chamber tradition brings together business leaders, community members and golfers of all skill levels for a fun and engaging day on the course. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just enjoy a casual round with friends, the Oak Tree Golf Classic offers something for everyone, from friendly competition and networking to prizes, on-course challenges and unforgettable moments.

Join the SCV Chamber to “Swing, Score, Support” at one of the SCV’s longest-running fall events.

“The Oak Tree Golf Classic is more than just a golf tournament, it’s a tradition that has been uniting our business community for over four decades,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or joining us for the camaraderie, it’s a day that perfectly combines fun, networking and community support.”

The tournament offers businesses a unique and engaging way to gain visibility through a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Sponsoring a hole is a great way for companies to get creative, connect directly with players and showcase their brand in a fun, memorable setting on the course. From interactive hole activations to sponsoring lunch, the popular Bloody Mary Bar and more, the Oak Tree Classic provides multiple touchpoints to market your business while supporting the Chamber’s mission and connecting with the local community.

“The Oak Tree Classic is more than just a highlight of the year, it’s a cornerstone event for the Santa Clarita’s business community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “It brings together the region’s most influential leaders, decision-makers and professionals for a day of high-impact networking, visibility and connection. We’re proud to uphold this longstanding tradition and deliver an experience that drives real value for our members and sponsors alike.”

This year’s Oak Tree Classic is supported by sponsors including New Urban West, Magic Maintenance, KKAJ, SCREM, PMP Management and Hydro Systems. Hole sponsors already on board include Encore Gas & Supply, Logix Federal Credit Union, UCLA Health and Vance Wealth, each helping to make the tournament a memorable experience for players and attendees alike. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and can be explored by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events.

