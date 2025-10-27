header image

October 27
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway
Callahans Old West
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Oct 27, 2025
filming

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.

Filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Television

“S.W.A.T. Exiles”

“RJC”

“Untitled Reality Show”

 

Feature

“Sacred Evil”

 

Commercial

“Budweiser”

Short Film

“Dinner”

Student Film

“Thirteen”

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most historic landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.
The annual Halloween Fiesta at the Newhall Community Center will be held Friday, Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. This special family-friendly event will include a haunted house, games and pumpkin decorating.
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Santa Ana winds are expected in areas of Los Angeles County, with Southern California Edison issuing alerts for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday morning Oct. 28, through Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29.
Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation's Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most historic landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review various emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire and multiple other fires.
College of the Canyons freshman Emma Chodur enjoyed a spectacular start to her freshman tennis campaign after placing fifth in the nation at the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup hosted by Berry College at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Oct. 16-19.
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.
It was another three-set win for The Master's University women's volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.
Benja Mugabi and Clinton Mawusi each scored their first goals as Mustangs, but it was the La Sierra Golden Eagles that came from behind Tuesday, Oct. 21 to defeat The Master's University men's soccer team 3-2 on Reese Field.
The Master's University women's soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.
The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Investigators from the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs assisted in a statewide investigation that has led to a nearly $250,000 settlement from a national restaurant chain.
Valencia Christian Center will host its Harvest Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.
