October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event
| Friday, Oct 14, 2022
VetOutreachcrop

The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club is asking for your help as volunteers and donors to benefit local SCV veterans.

Forty volunteers are needed to help package food to help stop food insecurity for SCV veterans. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at Higher Vision Church, 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Donations are also requested to help veterans in the SCV.

To volunteer or donate call RJ Kelly at (661) 510-1025 or email info@scvrotary.com.

For more information about SCV Rotary visit https://www.scvrotary.com.

VetOutreach_02
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,329 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average Case Count Continues Decline
Kroger Will Buy Albertsons in $24.6 billion Merger
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
Kroger Will Buy Albertsons in $24.6 billion Merger
Nov. 4: COC Garden Walk Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host a free Garden Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Nov. 4: COC Garden Walk Canyon Country Campus
Nov.11-27: ‘On Golden Pond’ at The MAIN in Newhall
Rehearsals are underway for "On Golden Pond" which opens at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.
Nov.11-27: ‘On Golden Pond’ at The MAIN in Newhall
Oct. 22: Sulphur Springs Celebrates 150 Years Educating Students
The Sulphur Springs Union School District is celebrating 150 Years of Educating Students on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School.
Oct. 22: Sulphur Springs Celebrates 150 Years Educating Students
New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain
The newest In-N-Out Burger drive thru location in Southern California will open Friday, Oct. 14 in Valencia.
New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain
Oct. 17-21: School Bus Safety Week
School bus safety is a two-way street – a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways. The California Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the role we all play in ensuring students throughout the state travel safely to and from school as part of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17- 21.
Oct. 17-21: School Bus Safety Week
Nov. 5: SNAP Sports Skate-a-Thon at The Cube
The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.
Nov. 5: SNAP Sports Skate-a-Thon at The Cube
Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club is asking for your help as volunteers and donors to benefit local SCV veterans.
Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event
TMU Women’s Soccer Earns First GSAC Victory
Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master's University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women's Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals Thursday 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
TMU Women’s Soccer Earns First GSAC Victory
Bill Miranda | ARTober Festivities
The fall season is officially here, and there is so much to look forward to! From preparing our best Halloween costumes to perfecting our family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving dinner, the vibrant colors, scents and tastes of the season bring a bit of warmth amid cooling temperatures.
Bill Miranda | ARTober Festivities
Bae Named California Teacher of the Year Finalist
The William S. Hart Union School District reports Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named one of nine finalists in the 2023 California Teacher of the Year competition by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Bae Named California Teacher of the Year Finalist
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Six Flags Remains Atop SCVEDC 2022 List of SCV’s Largest Employers
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released it 2022 list of the Santa Clarita Valley's Largest Employers.
Six Flags Remains Atop SCVEDC 2022 List of SCV’s Largest Employers
Thursday COVID Roundup: 1,374 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 35 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 13 deaths and 1,374 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 1,374 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths in County
Construction Begins on Network to Bring High-Speed Internet to All Californians
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education and employment.
Construction Begins on Network to Bring High-Speed Internet to All Californians
Expansion of Eligibility for Updated COVID Boosters to Ages 5, Older
Eligibility for the Moderna bivalent booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older.
Expansion of Eligibility for Updated COVID Boosters to Ages 5, Older
Vote for West Ranch High School Student Section, LA West Ranch Pack
West Ranch High School has been nominated for Football Student Section of the week for the West Ranch High School White Out Pack. Please vote!
Vote for West Ranch High School Student Section, LA West Ranch Pack
Nov. 7: ‘No One Dies Alone’ Volunteers Sought at Henry Mayo
No One Dies Alone trained volunteers provide a compassionate presence at the hospital bedside of dying patients who would otherwise die alone.
Nov. 7: ‘No One Dies Alone’ Volunteers Sought at Henry Mayo
Oct. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at MB2 Entertainment
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce October Business After Hours Mixer will be held at MB2 Entertainment on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at MB2 Entertainment
Low and Slow at CSUN: Lowrider Culture on Display at University Library
Lowriding is not just about the lovingly and extravagantly painted and restored cars that cruise slowly down the boulevards of Los Angeles. It’s a way of life in Southern California and around the country. That culture is the focus of “The Politics of Low and Slow,” an art show featured now in the California State University, Northridge University Library Exhibit Gallery through July 31, 2023.
Low and Slow at CSUN: Lowrider Culture on Display at University Library
TMU Men’s Golf Wins Danish Classic, Dudeck Captures Top Spot
The final round of the 2022 The Master's University Danish classic proved to be a winner for TMU golf.
TMU Men’s Golf Wins Danish Classic, Dudeck Captures Top Spot
Oct. 28: Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
The College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host a Star Party event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., in the Takeda Science Center upper plaza.
Oct. 28: Star Party at Canyon Country Campus
CalArts | Statement in Support of Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett
The space of art is one that, at its best, leads society into seeing its own future. While change is difficult, it is essential to our democratic ideals of free expression, and we must remain open to new perspectives in artmaking.
CalArts | Statement in Support of Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett
