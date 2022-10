Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event

The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club is asking for your help as volunteers and donors to benefit local SCV veterans.

Forty volunteers are needed to help package food to help stop food insecurity for SCV veterans. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at Higher Vision Church, 28776 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Donations are also requested to help veterans in the SCV.

To volunteer or donate call RJ Kelly at (661) 510-1025 or email info@scvrotary.com.

For more information about SCV Rotary visit https://www.scvrotary.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...