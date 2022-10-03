Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening

Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.

Dress in a costume, purchase a prop bag onsite for $5, grab a drink at the bar and “Let’s do the Time Warp again.” Both nights will feature a shadow cast.

Click [here] for tickets to the midnight showing.

$10 Presale Tickets

$15 At the Door

Synopsis: Sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brand and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

Guests may bring props or purchase a premade prop bag at the door for $5.

This movie is Rated R and suggested attendance is 18+.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase inside the facility.

Doors open 1 hour prior to show time.

Seating is first come first served.

No Refunds.

Friday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Centre is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

