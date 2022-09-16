Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off

Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Attendees will enjoy tasting up to 40 chilis, voting on favorite chilis, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, dancing, beer and wine garden, shop vendor booths, and MB2 attractions available to purchase.

People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category. Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to Fix’n Fidos and the Baker Family Foundation.

Fix’n Fidos was founded by Kacey Montoya, an Emmy Award winning reporter who joined KTLA in 2013 and is featured on the KTLA Weekend Morning News with the Southern California weather forecast. Fix’n Fidos was created in 2017 to raise money to pay for spay and neuter surgeries for low-income residents of Southern California to put a dent in the pet population. Spaying and neutering make a big difference: Just one unaltered female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in only six years. In seven years, one female cat and her offspring can produce 370,000 kittens. During the pandemic, Fix’n Fidos started buying pet food for pet owners who were suddenly and unexpectedly out of work so pets could stay in loving homes and not be surrendered to shelters.

The company’s goal is to keep pets out of shelters. Another option available is by financially assisting pet owners when unexpected vet bills are unable to be paid by the owner. Many times, dogs are dumped in shelters because owners don’t have the money to get urgent medical care. Fix’n Fidos will step in to help so owners can keep pets in loving homes. Pets can remain out of shelters by working together.

The Baker Family Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and around the world. The Foundation and its Board of Directors are also directly involved in the community with innovative projects that further its mission to make the world a better place by helping develop effective ways to create awareness by communicating ideas and knowledge.

Opportunities are still available for sponsors and contestants. Grab secret family recipes, get chili pots out of storage, and get cooking! The fee to enter the chili cook-off contest is $125.

General admission: $40 entry at 5:30 p.m., taste and vote for favorite chili, $5 MB2 Bucks.

VIP admission: A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes early entry at 5 p.m. Taste and vote for favorite chili, one drink ticket, VIP lounge area access, Souvenir glass and VIP hors d’oeuvres. $15 MB2 Bucks.

To sponsor, register as a chili chef, or purchase tickets, visit the SCV Charity Cookoff website or call Nicole Stinson at (661) 816-4234.

