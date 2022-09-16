header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
| Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Chili Cookoff

Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Attendees will enjoy tasting up to 40 chilis, voting on favorite chilis, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, dancing, beer and wine garden, shop vendor booths, and MB2 attractions available to purchase.

People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes will be awarded to the top three chili’s in each category. Since 2012, proceeds have benefited many local nonprofit organizations. Funds raised through this year’s cook-off will go to Fix’n Fidos and the Baker Family Foundation.

Fix’n Fidos was founded by Kacey Montoya, an Emmy Award winning reporter who joined KTLA in 2013 and is featured on the KTLA Weekend Morning News with the Southern California weather forecast. Fix’n Fidos was created in 2017 to raise money to pay for spay and neuter surgeries for low-income residents of Southern California to put a dent in the pet population. Spaying and neutering make a big difference: Just one unaltered female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in only six years. In seven years, one female cat and her offspring can produce 370,000 kittens. During the pandemic, Fix’n Fidos started buying pet food for pet owners who were suddenly and unexpectedly out of work so pets could stay in loving homes and not be surrendered to shelters.

The company’s goal is to keep pets out of shelters. Another option available is by financially assisting pet owners when unexpected vet bills are unable to be paid by the owner. Many times, dogs are dumped in shelters because owners don’t have the money to get urgent medical care. Fix’n Fidos will step in to help so owners can keep pets in loving homes. Pets can remain out of shelters by working together.

The Baker Family Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and around the world. The Foundation and its Board of Directors are also directly involved in the community with innovative projects that further its mission to make the world a better place by helping develop effective ways to create awareness by communicating ideas and knowledge.

Opportunities are still available for sponsors and contestants. Grab secret family recipes, get chili pots out of storage, and get cooking! The fee to enter the chili cook-off contest is $125.

General admission: $40 entry at 5:30 p.m., taste and vote for favorite chili, $5 MB2 Bucks.

VIP admission: A limited number of advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75. This includes early entry at 5 p.m. Taste and vote for favorite chili, one drink ticket, VIP lounge area access, Souvenir glass and VIP hors d’oeuvres. $15 MB2 Bucks.

To sponsor, register as a chili chef, or purchase tickets, visit the SCV Charity Cookoff website or call Nicole Stinson at (661) 816-4234.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off

Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic

Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum

Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony

Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
The Saugus Cafe will be recognized as the oldest continuing operational cafe in Los Angeles County during a plaque dedication ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser

Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A community blood drive will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to donate blood at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Newhall field office at 24427 Newhall Ave. will be closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,777 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
City Partners with Be The Difference SCV to Provide Mental Health Resources
During the latest City Council meeting, the city of Santa Clarita proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month.
City Partners with Be The Difference SCV to Provide Mental Health Resources
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
LA County Library’s 43rd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K to 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity, is now open. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29.
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day
Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.
Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation's leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
Early this month brought the return of the SCVEDC's in-person Economic Outlook conference, hosted at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
Caltrans Opens Third Northbound Lane on I-5 in Fire-Damaged Area at Castaic Ahead of Schedule
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,601 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV COVID Deaths Increase Total to 501
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: