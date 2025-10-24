The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A public hearing will be held on a request by Intertex Property Advisors on behalf of Hasa, Inc. for a conditional use permit to operate a heavy manufacturing use at 25710 and 25750 Springbrook Avenue. In addition, the request includes a Development Review and Architectural Design Review to modernize the two industrial buildings at the Project site and relocate the company’s one-gallon, retail bottling and storage operations to the new facility, located approximately one-tenth of a mile from its current facility at 23119 Drayton Street.

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the request in a 3-1 vote on Sept. 16.

Hasa was established in 1964 and has operated at its Drayton Street location since 1972. The company produces, packages, warehouses, and distributes sodium hypochlorite (bleach) and hydrochloric/muriatic acid for water treatment and sanitation purposes.

Bottling operations at Hasa’s Drayton Street facility currently include packaging one-gallon bottles for sale and distribution to pool supply companies. Larger quantities (5 to 300 gallons) of bleach and acid are also packaged for wastewater treatment operations and other uses.

The project proposes to relocate Hasa’s one-gallon bottling and warehousing operations for its pool and water treatment products, bleach and acid, from its current Drayton Street facilities to the buildings located at 25710 and 25750 Springbrook Avenue. The buildings along Springbrook Avenue, south of Drayton Street, have historically been home to heavy manufacturing, industrial, automotive and warehouse uses, many since the mid-1950s. The Project Site, which was built in 1959, was used for decades by Thatcher Glass Company for glass production and storage.

The project is conditioned such that the Springbrook Avenue facility cannot exceed its total annual product output without additional review and approval by the city. More specifically, the new facility is capped at a total annual operational output of 16,160,400 gallons, which represents an average daily operational output of 52,000 gallons of bleach and 8,300 gallons of acid per day.

Items on the consent calendar include:

— The acquisition of 670 +/- acres utilizing grant funds, supporting the city’s commitment to preserve open space in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.

In 2022, the California Department of Parks and Recreation awarded the City of Santa Clarita $7,000,000 through the 2022-23 Open Space Acquisition Grant Program to support the purchase of open space lands for preservation and recreation purposes. These state grant funds were established to assist local agencies in protecting natural landscapes, expanding recreational access, and maintaining the long-term environmental quality of California’s open space resources.

The subject properties for this agenda item consist of approximately 670 +/- acres of open space land located in and around the city. The acquisitions include the LaBelle, Vartanian, Chaleff and English and Forum Engineering properties. Collectively, these purchases advance the city’s ongoing effort to expand and preserve open space, maintain greenbelt buffers around the city and provide access to existing trail systems and conservation areas. Staff presented the potential property acquisitions to City Council during the closed session at the Oct. 14, 2025, Special meeting.

The LaBelle Property consists of approximately 180 acres located northwest of Santa Clarita in the Castaic area along Charlie Canyon Road. The site lies outside city limits, adjacent to the Angeles National Forest and near the Tesoro Highlands open space dedication area.

Acquisition of this property will further fortify the northern greenbelt buffer of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Vartanian Property consists of approximately 145 acres located northeast of the city along Davenport Road and Sierra Highway. The property is situated outside city limits and adjacent to the Angeles National Forest. Acquisition of this property will strengthen the city’s open space preservation area in the eastern greenbelt and provide protection of sensitive habitat areas.

The Chaleff and English Property consists of approximately 49 acres located northeast of the city along Burton Road and Vasquez Canyon Road. The property adjoins existing Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Angeles National Forest open space. Acquisition of this site will expand the City’s eastern greenbelt and provide additional buffer from future development in the area.

The Forum Engineering Property consists of approximately 13 acres located within the city limits near the Needham Ranch open space area. The property includes the California historical landmark, Beale’s Cut. Acquisition of this site will protect a critical hillside area and preserve access to Beale’s Cut.

The Regan Property (+/- 41 acres) purchased in August 2024 and the Ayres Property (+/- 242 acres) purchased in January 2025 are eligible for the use of the grant funds. The properties were purchased with the use of Open Space Preservation District Funds, and the acquisition costs of $1,246,525 can be offset by the available grant funding, returning those funds to the Open Space Preservation District Fund. The Regan and Ayres properties were not originally funded through the grant due to other land negotiations that would have expended the grant funding. That negotiation was not successful, allowing for the Regan and Ayres property acquisitions to be grant funded.

To support these acquisitions, staff recommends appropriating one-time funds in the amount of $5,267,849 from the California Department of Parks and Recreation Open Space Acquisition Grant Program to cover property purchases and associated costs. In addition, a one-time appropriation of $92,500 and an ongoing annual appropriation of $67,500 are recommended from the Open Space Preservation District Fund (Fund 358) to cover property taxes and maintenance costs.

These acquisitions, totaling nearly 670 acres, align with the goals of the city’s Open Space Preservation District to preserve natural lands, enhance recreational opportunities and protect wildlife corridors surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley. Together, these properties will strengthen the northern and eastern greenbelts that define the city’s open space boundaries.

— Awarding a construction contract to plug and abandon six oil wells located within the Needham Ranch Open Space.

–Awarding a construction contract for the Via Princessa Park – Phase IA project.

— First reading of an ordiance to adopt the 2025 California Building Standards Code with local amendments. This ordinance adopts the 2025 California Building Standards Code with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2026, as required by state law. It also adopts local amendments to the state codes that establish higher standards for structural and fire protection in new buildings, based on local climatic, geologic, and topographical conditions. In addition, the ordinance incorporates floodplain management regulations and administrative provisions for enforcement of the codes at the local level.

View the full agenda for the meeting below:

