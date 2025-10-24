Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Miranda
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Native American Heritage Month Proclamation
a. Native American Heritage Month Proclamation 2025
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. HASA CERTIFICATION OF REVIEW (MASTER CASE 25-082)

A request for the approval of Master Case 25-082 for a heavy manufacturing use on Springbrook Avenue.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Resolution and Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Maps
d. Elevations
e. Site Plan
f. Public Comment Letters
g. Planning Commission Staff Report – September 16, 2025 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Oct 14, 2025 5:00 PM
3. Minutes of Oct 14, 2025 6:00 PM
4. Minutes of Oct 16, 2025 3:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NO. 22

Check Register No. 22 for the Period 09/19/25 through 10/02/25 and 10/09/25. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 09/22/25 through 10/03/25.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 22
b. Check Register No. 22 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE 2025 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE WITH LOCAL AMENDMENTS

This ordinance adopts the 2025 California Building Standards Code with an effective date of January 1, 2026, as required by state law. It also adopts local amendments to the state codes that establish higher standards for structural and fire protection in new buildings, based on local climatic, geologic, and topographical conditions. In addition, the ordinance incorporates floodplain management regulations and administrative provisions for enforcement of the codes at the local level.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
b. Justifications 2025
7. CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF NEW DIAL-A-RIDE AND GO! SANTA CLARITA VEHICLES

This item considers awarding a contract to Model 1 Bus Sales for the purchase and delivery of new CNG Dial-A-Ride and zero-emission Go! Santa Clarita vehicles.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Combined Model 1 Contract (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. 2025 LIGHT UP MAIN STREET EQUIPMENT RENTALS

City Council consideration to award a contract for rental equipment needed to produce the 2025 City of Santa Clarita Light Up Main Street event.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
9. UTILIZATION OF STATE GRANT FUNDING FOR THE PRESERVATION OF 670 +/- ACRES

This item considers the acquisition of 670 +/- acres utilizing grant funds, supporting the City’s commitment to preserve open space in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Property Maps
10. NEEDHAM RANCH OPEN SPACE OIL WELLS PLUGGING AND ABANDONMENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract to plug and abandon six oil wells located within the Needham Ranch Open Space.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Needham Ranch Open Space Oil Wells Map
b. PPOS-24-25-P2025A – Response File for Driltek Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. PPOS-24-25-P2025A – Needham Ranch – Revised Proposal – 100325 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. VIA PRINCESSA PARK – PHASE IA, PROJECT P3033 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a construction contract for the Via Princessa Park – Phase IA project. The improvements include rough grading, implementation and maintenance of Best Management Practices, and clearing and grubbing.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid for James McMinn, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Proposal for Michael Baker International (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Proposal for Psomas (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Proposal for SCRRA & Original Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. Proposal for Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of David Veal
Future Meetings