Oct. 28: Fall Star Party to Take Flight

Albion H. Bowers, retired chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, will discuss how fast interplanetary flight is within the realm of possibility at the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 Star Party, on Oct 28.

“The Canyon Country campus has a history of engaging campus events that welcome in the community, celebrate student and faculty excellence, and highlight campus programs and services,” said Dr. Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country campus. “We look forward to this next installment in the Science Talk series during our 15th anniversary year to showcase the campus and provide a great venue for community engagement.”

In his presentation “Fast Interplanetary Flight (Aero Gravity Assist),” Bowers will discuss how NASA Armstrong helped to build a simulation to help with the mission planning behind fast interplanetary flight.

Bowers will also speak about how students can “test drive” careers at NASA through internship opportunities.

The Star Party will feature the opportunity for participants to observe through telescopes with the help of local community astronomy clubs. The evening will also include science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as activity tables and demonstrations.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new and returning community members to our Fall Star Party,” said Anthony Michaelides, dean of campus services and operations at the Canyon Country campus. “It will be very exciting and inspiring to hear Albion Bowers speak about how the advent of fast interplanetary flight could revolutionize aerospace as we know it.”

The College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host its fall 2022 Star Party, a part of their Science Talks series and 15th anniversary celebration, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the upper plaza adjacent to the new Don Takeda Science Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Fall 2022 Star Party, please visit the Canyon Country campus webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...