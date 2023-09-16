Oct. 28: Rancho Camulos Museum Screens ‘Ramona’

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is marking the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Ventura County with a special program featuring the first movie made in Ventura County, DW Griffith’s “Ramona” starring Mary Pickford. The film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Two screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and include the film screening, historical presentation and guided tour.

Experience this historic film at the location where it was filmed over a century ago, the “Home of Ramona.”

The screening will be accompanied by expert presentations by film historians Hugh Munro Neely and Dydia DeLyser and a guided tour of the preserved 1910 film site. This unique event offers a captivating blend of history and entertainment.

Seating is limited and advance purchase is recommended. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Tickets for 1 p.m. seating are available here.

Tickets for 4 p.m. seating are available here.

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is located on State Route 126, two miles east of Piru. Approx. 10 miles from I-5 on Highway 126.

For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

